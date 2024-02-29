Rihanna and A$AP Rocky team up for ‘Fenty’ short film

Rihanna is taking her talents to the silver screen alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky. The superstar announced she's dropping a short film featuring the rapper. Knowing her, it's bound to be iconic. Known for their killer fashion sense, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have cemented their status as style icons. They effortlessly rock outfits that scream individuality and confidence, defying society's norms of what's considered “acceptable” or “cool”.

Rihanna gave fans a sneak peek of the project on her Instagram feed, teasing them with a caption that read: “Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours. short film with @asaprocky premiering on @fentyskin + @fentybeauty’s YouTube tomorrow at 10am PT.” While the teaser gives music video vibes, Rihanna has hinted that it's more beauty-focused. She made sure to tag her Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty brands, as well as Sephora, where her lines are sold. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) On the music front, Rihanna has hinted at the possibility of releasing new music this year. I think it's safe to say that we've all been eagerly awaiting it.

Rihanna spoke to British “Vogue” last year about her hopes of releasing an album in 2023. “I want it to be this year,” she said at the time. “Honestly, it would be ridiculous if it's not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and create videos.” Some fans were annoyed. @piscesfenty wrote: “And that's one of the most annoying things, you have time to make short films for your brands but you can't release ONE single? You don't do ONE thing for your fans, It's so boring now.”

@velvetcoke also commented: “thought it was music i literally screamed.” “this would’ve went good with that new music we waiting on 😮‍💨😍,” @thisisdajour wrote. While @msmynr wrote: “Idgaf if she gives us music she gave us ANTI!!! Let her do her thing!!! Priorities change once LOVE and FAMILY are involved💙💙💙💙💙💙”