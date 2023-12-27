Rihanna hints at wanting a baby girl next

Rihanna is thoroughly enjoying her journey as a mom and fans are here for it. Her whirlwind romance with A$AP Rocky took off at lightning speed back in 2020, and now the couple are a family of four. Their first bundle of joy, RZA, entered the world in May 2022.

Just eight months later, Rihanna surprised everyone by revealing she was pregnant again. The couple welcomed their second child in August 2023 but the little one’s name is still mystery - as was the birth. Despite the secrecy, Rihanna has been playfully dropping hints that she’s open to the idea of expanding their family once more, expressing a desire for a baby girl this time around. The anticipation among fans for more adorable family moments is undoubtedly building.

E! News’s Justin Sylvester at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party posed the question, “What is the one thing you can’t do?” to which Rihanna responded: “So far, have daughters. I’m batting at 75% for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.” Rihanna also touched on the future of her sons’ career paths. “I mean, my kids are gonna have to get a job someday, right?” said the Barbadian singer and businesswoman. “But it’s up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, ‘That’s a you thing, Mom, like, keep me — I don’t even want to be on camera.”