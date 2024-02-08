North West shines in Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new music video

Kanye West took to his social media platforms on Wednesday to release the much-anticipated music video for his latest track, “Talking/ Once Again”. Directed by the talented D’Innocenzo Brothers, the video features Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign and James Blake, with a special appearance by 10-year-old NorthWest.

In the video, viewers catch glimpses of North as she gets her hair styled while Kanye supervises. Ty Dolla $ign’s daughter, Jailynn Crystal, also makes a heart-warming cameo appearance, adding an extra layer of family charm to the production. North’s guest verse on her father's album has already taken the internet by storm. Her line, “It’s your bestie, Miss-Miss Westie”, was first heard during a listening session in Miami and quickly went viral on TikTok. While fans eagerly await Kanye’s upcoming album, “Vultures”, the release date has changed.

The album is now scheduled to arrive in three parts, with the first edition is set to be released on February 9, followed by subsequent volumes on March 8 and April 5. The sweetest moment in the video is when North whispers something to Kanye, and he can’t help but grin. You can see their special connection, proving that she’s very much her father’s daughter. TALKING / ONCE AGAIN

Directed by D’INNOCENZO BROTHERS cinematography BY MATTEO COCCO pic.twitter.com/7mAvaYe18o — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2024 Excited for the album to drop, fans were quick to comment.

@ErokNastyCat wrote: “Yoooooo welcome back to X Ye. Can’t wait for the album.” @Hyperloll4 said: “ I can't wait for Friday. THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME.” @harshitj_wrote: “(North’s) Ye’s mini-me fr, Multi-talented and fearless, Love to see it🤞🏽❤️.”