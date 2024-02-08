Get-well wishes pour in for Lloyd Cele after he is admitted to hospital

Get-well wishes have been pouring in for award-winning musician Lloyd Cele, who has been admitted to hospital. According to an extensive post on his social media handles, the “Idols SA” season 6 runner-up confirmed that he is in hospital awaiting more test results.

He didn’t divulge the nature of his illness, but said that all would be revealed in due course. The “Can’t Hurry Love” hitmaker also thanked his fans, friends and church leaders for the overwhelming show of support and love he has been receiving through his “difficult time of sickness”. “There are some extraordinary, special, wonderful humans out there, who I have never met and probably will never do, and some I have from church or wherever … too many of you to mention.

“I sincerely wanted you all to know that my family and I really appreciate each and every one of you during this difficult time of sickness…” He added that he was “making amends, on my way to healing”. “This is just to acknowledge you, give you an update and hopefully encourage you and point you to God.

“Yes … I am still in hospital and wait for further results. In due time will explain more details. Thank you for your continued love and support, we stand firm on Jesus Christ for MORE of his hand, More of His Healing, More of His power and intervention, More of Him in everything in this season … HE NEVER FAILS & HE NEVER WILL!!!!” Read the full post below: Prayer warriors took to their keyboards to send get-well messages to the popular local musician.

Belinda Beckett wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery and sending prayers and light your way Lloyd Cele 🙏.” Kogie Naidoo commented: “Be strong, nothing is impossible with God. I claim healing and good health over u and your family. Always stay blessed and reach for the stars 🙌🙌🙏💕😘.” Onica Pelo said: “Wishing you speedy recovery, praying for total healing in the name of Jesus Christ 🙏.”