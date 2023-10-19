WATCH: Young Bokke supporter steals the spotlight at school talent show

Facing a talent show at any age can be nerve-racking. For most of us, it’s an anxiety-inducing experience, but when you’re in primary school, the stakes can feel even higher. Kids can be brutally honest and the fear of being ridiculed or judged is enough to make anyone break into a cold sweat.

However, there’s always that one daredevil individual who defies the odds, showcasing a level of confidence and charm that’s nothing short of inspiring. And, in this case, that young performer revealed two things about himself. Firstly, he was a proud supporter of the Springboks, affectionately known as “Bokke” by fans. Secondly, he had the kind of self-assuredness that could rival any pop sensation. This kid was about to steal the spotlight and our hearts. With determination, this pint-sized dynamo wasted no time in showing off his talents. The young star began to serenade them with the classic hit “I Feel Good” by the legendary James Brown.

As he launched into his performance, it became clear that he had the crowd wrapped around his little finger. There was a pep in his step, a twinkle in his eye and a whole lot of cuteness that made it impossible not to grin from ear to ear. Dylan Anderson shared the video on YouTube: “After this little boy was adopted, he was nervous to perform at his new school’s talent show.” The hearts of viewers warmed with joy.

“This kid’s singing just makes my day! Bravo, young man!” one viewer commented. Another viewer shared their sentiment: “This kid makes me feel good hearing him sing! Bravo, young man!” As the crowd’s enthusiastic cheers reached his ears, his confidence was boosted even more and he effortlessly hit every note with precision.