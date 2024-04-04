What cocktail trends will emerge in 2024? Experts weigh in

It is the new year and you might be eager to plan some new menus for the year ahead. Naturally, you want to stay ahead of the curve and make sure your menu is full of fresh, new flavours.
Below, La Parada Kloof Street mixologists share their predictions for mixology in 2024 so you can impress your guests.
Senior brand manager Aimee Reitz notes that although the holidays are over, there is no need to give up on that holiday feeling.
“Holidays always come and go, but that holiday feeling can last forever, and nothing says holidays quite like a refreshing, smooth cocktail (virgin or not),” suggests Reitz.
Here are the cocktail trends they note you should look out for.
- It may not sound appealing, but fat washes are a great trend when it comes to infusing flavour in your cocktail, and they are accessible, affordable and consistent. This popular method alters the texture of spirits and cocktails by infusing a plant-based replacement, such as coconut oil, to give the cocktail a distinct flavour and silky-smooth texture. These cocktails are also vegan-friendly allowing everyone to enjoy them.
- Sustainability is a growing concern in the beverage industry, and cocktails are no exception. Mixologists are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their craft. This trend involves using eco-friendly practices, such as upcycling ingredients, reducing waste and opting for spirits and mixers produced with environmentally conscious methods.
- The farm-to-table movement has found its way into your cocktail glasses too. Artisanal and locally sourced ingredients are gaining popularity as bartenders aim to create unique and sustainable concoctions. Fresh herbs, fruits and even vegetables sourced from nearby farms add a distinct, seasonal flair to cocktails, giving patrons a taste of the local area. This also allows for seasonal cocktails.
- Sugar and spice have been swapped out for savoury and spice as customers are looking for complex flavours when it comes to their cocktails. Although savoury cocktails, such as a Bloody Mary, and spicy cocktails, such as a jalapeño margarita, have been on the cocktail menu for years, the line between the kitchen and the bar continues to blur as mixologists draw inspiration from culinary techniques and flavours tantalising the taste buds with unexpected and delightful combinations.
- Technology has found its place at the bar, with innovative tools and gadgets enhancing the art of mixology. From precision-controlled temperature devices to interactive drink menus on tablets, technology is helping bartenders push the boundaries of creativity and efficiency in crafting the perfect cocktail.