What happens when our energy fades? Understanding the shift in our vitality

Remember the days when we could conquer mountains, juggle tasks and still have energy to spare? Well, as we age, that seemingly endless energy tends to fade away. Even a few bursts of activity can leave us feeling drained. So, what happens to our once boundless energy?

Why energy changes Various factors can lead to a decline in our energy levels, whether it’s due to ageing, illness, or other circumstances. As we age, our cells lose their energy-producing engines called mitochondria. This leads to a decrease in the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the molecule that fuels our cells.

Also, we experience a decline in muscle mass, which means fewer cells, fewer mitochondria, and ultimately, lower ATP production. Many illnesses, such as depression, rheumatoid arthritis, and heart disease, can leave us feeling perpetually fatigued. These conditions make it challenging to carry out our daily activities with ease. Sometimes, the very medications we take to alleviate our ailments induce drowsiness. Antidepressants and certain blood pressure drugs, such as beta blockers, can all sap our energy.

As the adage goes, we are what we eat. Consuming processed foods or not consuming enough calories can gradually drain our energy. Research has shown that a lack of proper nutrition can lead to fatigue over time. Science-backed reasons why it's important to conserve energy from Harvard Health Publishing: Reserving energy is so important, especially during periods of end-of-year fatigue. It allows individuals to maintain their physical and mental well-being, enhance productivity, and prevent burn-out.

Conserving energy helps make the brain function, including memory, attention, and decision-making. Research has shown that fatigue can impair cognitive performance, leading to decreased productivity and increased errors. Rest and energy conservation are vital for physical recovery and performance. Adequate rest allows muscles to repair and rebuild, reducing the risk of injury. Stress reduction

Conserving energy helps manage stress levels. Chronic fatigue can contribute to increased stress, anxiety, and mood disorders. Resting and reserving energy can help regulate stress hormones and promote emotional well-being. Rest and energy conservation are vital for physical recovery and performance. Picture: Pexels/ Leeloo Thefirst A national survey conducted by Pharma Dynamic, an advocate for mental health, has revealed a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans, noting that South Africans’ stress levels have shot up 56% since the start of the pandemic. Increased immune function

Fatigue weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to illness and infections. Conserving energy allows the body to allocate resources towards immune function, promoting a stronger defence against pathogens. The Maslach Burn-out Inventory – Human Services Survey (MBI–HSS) has become the gold standard measure for assessing burn-out, according to the “South African Journal of Psychiatry”. South African doctors are considered highly prone to burn-out, with rates ranging from 21% to 100%.

Conserving energy allows individuals to maintain high levels of productivity and focus. Research has shown that fatigue impairs attention, concentration and problem-solving abilities, while adequate rest improves cognitive performance. Prevention of burn-out Conserving energy helps prevent burn-out, a state of chronic physical and emotional exhaustion.

Burn-out can lead to decreased job satisfaction, decreased performance, and increased absenteeism. Reserving energy and practising self-care can help prevent burn-out and maintain long-term well-being. Be frugal with your energy Prioritising

In addition to understanding the reasons behind our energy shifts, it’s crucial to learn how to make the most of the energy we have left. Think of it as managing your “energy dollars” wisely. The following strategies, known as the “four Ps”, can help you do just that, explained Erin Krey, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Planning

Strategise how you use your energy throughout the day. Instead of cramming multiple errands or tasks into a short period, space them out. This way, you give yourself time to recover in between and avoid exhausting yourself. Remember, slow and steady wins the daily race. Pace yourself Avoid rushing through activities, as it quickly depletes your energy reserves. Rushing not only leads to fatigue, but also increases the risk of accidents. Take your time and maintain a steady pace to ensure you can sustain your energy levels.

Posture Believe it or not, good posture plays a significant role in conserving energy. By sitting or standing with proper posture, you expand your lungs, allowing them to take in more oxygen. Consider sitting down for activities that usually leave you tired while standing. These small adjustments can make a world of difference in preserving your energy and keeping you active for longer.