What Mzansi celebrities wore on Heritage Day

South Africans just finished celebrating their last long weekend until December and pulled out all the stops. On Sunday, Mzansi commemorated Heritage Day, one of the most important days on the South African calendar.

Heritage Day is a celebration of all the diverse cultures and traditions we have in South Africa through music, dance, food, languages and fashion. As expected, our celebrities rose to the occasion, each dressed in traditional garb to commemorate their respective cultures. Shauwn Mkhize, better known as Ma Mkhize, was undoubtedly the winner in this year’s Heritage Day stakes with her Zulu look.

With a beaded cape, isicholo (Zulu traditional hat), iziqhaza (Zulu earrings) and a spear in her hand, the concept was the best. She posted a video of herself herding cows in the veld, showcasing the natural beauty of our land. “A day that serves as a reminder that our diversity is our strength, bringing people of different cultures and traditions together to celebrate. Happy Heritage Day, South Africa,” she wrote. Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Instagram. Representing the Xhosa people was lifestyle content creator and stylist Siyamthanda Ndube, who looked ravishing in her traditional Xhosa attire.

She wore a red umbhaco (Xhosa traditional wear) and paired it with a black and white beaded neckpiece. Siyamthanda Ndube. Picture: Instagram. Local actor Oros Mampofu also looked dapper in his Xhosa wear, but it was his children who stole the show. His girls looked extremely cute in their orange Xhosa dresses. Oros Mampofu with his kids. Picture: Instagram. “Blood and Water” actress Natasha Thahane looked stunning in a Zulu-beaded attire by Emandulo House. Her son looked too adorable in ibheshu (animal print Zulu gear).

Natasha Thahane with her son. Picture: Instagram. Media personality Minnie Dlamini also represented the Zulu culture well in her animal skin attire, completing the look with umqhele (Zulu tiara) and feathers, adding more flair to her look. Minnie Dlamini. Former Miss South Africa (2022) Ndavi Nokeri looked stunning in her Xhosa attire. So did Lusanda Mbane, who was dressed by Zazi Clothing Factory. Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Instagram. Representing the VhaVenḓa was musician Lady Amar, who looked gorgeous in her simple yet stunning yellow Vhenda garb.