Why you should never drink alcohol on an empty stomach

“Never drink on an empty stomach”. This is an age-old rule about drinking, one that everyone knows and most people have broken. Health professionals always warn that you should always fill up on food before filling up on alcohol. Now, what happens if you don’t?

The first thing to understand is that when you consume an alcoholic drink, the body absorbs the alcohol in three different places. According to “Healthline”, a small percentage will be absorbed through the small blood vessels in the mouth and tongue, then 20% will be absorbed through the stomach and the remaining 75-80% will be absorbed through the small intestine. While everyone absorbs alcohol at a different rate based on their body weight, age, and even gender, one factor that also impacts alcohol absorption rate is how much food one eats while also drinking.

Binge drinking with little food in your system can lead to faster intoxication. Picture: Pexels/Gustavo Fring Binge drinking with little food in your system can lead to faster intoxication. It can also lead to alcohol poisoning, stronger hangovers and headaches. Experts reveal that when there is no food in your system, you are more prone to the hallmarks of intoxication: dizziness, nausea, vomiting, disinhibition, loss of motor skills, and mood swings. They reveal that a rapid rise in blood alcohol level can lead to these side effects and that a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or above is considered legal intoxication - and you will reach that point faster if you have not chowed down.

While there have been limited studies into the effects of alcohol on an empty stomach, most health professionals agree that it is something you should steer clear of. For those who do end up drinking and forget to eat, it is advisable to keep the strength of your drink low and drink it slowly, or with a still, non-alcoholic mixer. And, if possible, have some snacks as an accompaniment.

If you are wondering what foods you can have before drinking alcoholic beverages, here are some of them. Milk Milk has been the go-to stomach liner for generation after generation of drinkers. Not only will milk help hydrate you, but it will also replace the potassium that is lost through "excess urination".

Bananas Bananas are also a great pre-alcohol drinking option. They are 75% water, so they will help you stay hydrated, and the high levels of potassium may also help keep your electrolytes balanced while you are sipping on your favourite beverage. Avocado