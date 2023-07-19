Winter wellness nutrition: The nutritional marvel of microgreens in our diets

Winter is notorious for colds, flu and other illnesses. One way to combat these common ailments is by boosting your immune system. And microgreens are a great source of vitamins A, C, and E, which are known for their immune-boosting properties. Incorporating just a small amount of microgreens into your daily diet can give your immune system the extra kick it needs to help fight off those nasty winter bugs.

According to global statistics, approximately 30% of the world's population, or 2 billion people, suffer from micronutrient deficiencies. These deficiencies can lead to serious health issues like anaemia or scurvy. Incorporating nutrient-dense foods like microgreens into your diet can help address these deficiencies and promote better health. Microgreens are young edible greens harvested at an early stage. Despite their small size (around 4-8cm long), they can contain up to 40 times more nutrients than mature vegetables.

While they are often used as decorative garnishes in restaurants, their nutritional value makes them an excellent addition to your daily meals at home. Rick Hein, managing director of MicroThumbs, a leading supplier of microgreens, explained: “Consuming a small amount of microgreens can provide far more nutrients than the average vegetable. Just one bite delivers a mighty dose of health benefits.” According to Hein, the quality of produce grown on farmland soil is diminishing, resulting in a decline in micronutrient content. Studies have shown that mineral levels in vegetables like cabbages, lettuce, spinach and tomatoes have drastically decreased over the past 50 years.

Even if you maintain a healthy diet, supplementing with microgreens can help ensure optimal micronutrient intake. “Different microgreens contain specific antioxidants, such as vitamin E in Brassica family microgreens (eg, broccoli) and vitamin A in Asteraceae microgreens (eg, lettuce),” said Hein. Many of us lead busy and active lifestyles, so it’s incredible that you can get far more nutrients than the average vegetable just by consuming a small amount of microgreens.

Because modern lifestyle means convenience, economic measures plus load shedding, processed foods have become staples for many – fresh food that is nutrient-rich is often seen as being expensive and time-consuming to make. Microgreens are rich in phytochemicals, active compounds found in the greens, which can reduce inflammation as well as bolster support for your immune system. Picture: Augustine Fou/Unsplash The phytochemicals found in microgreens can effectively reduce inflammation and strengthen your immune system. Microgreens are not only an easy and affordable way to boost your well-being, but they also offer a convenient solution to address nutrient deficiencies. A study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that microgreens contain significantly higher levels of vitamins and minerals compared to their mature counterparts.

For example, red cabbage microgreens were found to have six times more vitamin C and 40 times more vitamin E than mature cabbage. This nutrient density makes microgreens an excellent addition to a balanced diet. “This means that even if you are a healthy eater, and if junk food and processed products aren’t part of your staple diet, you’d still need to supplement your diet to maintain your micronutrient levels for optimal health. “Microgreens are an easy way to add a whole lot of wellness to your daily intake,” added Hein.

“Microgreens are rich in incredible phytochemicals, active compounds found in the greens, which can reduce inflammation as well as bolster support for your immune system,” shared Hein. These edible plants can be used in so many different dishes, raw or cooked, so they make a versatile and affordable solution to assist you with diminishing unnecessary inflammation. When you’re next in a supermarket such as Checkers or Food Lovers Market, head over to the fresh produce section and pop a punnet of microgreens into your shopping trolley, to sprinkle into a salad or on a sandwich.

Hein pointed out microgreens can even be used to add a dollop of goodness to a takeaway meal. Add a sprinkle to curries or a stirfry and enjoy additional health benefits with your meal. Reaching for a health supplement may seem like an easy way to fight off the flu this winter, but what can be better than getting a fresh, tasty dose of health in just one bite? Microgreens truly are an easy and cost-effective way to supercharge your well-being this winter.