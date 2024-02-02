World Cancer Day: Debunking common myths

As we mark World Cancer Day on February 4, it's crucial to recognize the impact of cancer, a disease that affects over 10 million people each year globally, including a significant number of individuals in South Africa. This emphasis on raising awareness about cancer is intended to promote increased screening and early detection, aiming to make a difference for those affected by this challenging disease.

World Cancer Day was established in 2000 during the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris and led to the creation of the Paris Charter. The goal of this global initiative is to promote cancer research, raise widespread awareness, and improve healthcare. A particularly important component of raising disease awareness is dispelling misleading information, or “myths”, and instead equipping individuals with accurate, science-based facts. It is important that all South Africans, irrespective of age, gender, or ethnicity, are aware of the various cancers, the risk factors associated with the disease and the signs and symptoms which often present.

According to Dr Darren Katzman, Head of Medical Affairs at Novartis South Africa: “There are many misconceptions regarding even the most common types of cancer which still exist today. Therefore, to support and create awareness on this day about patients living with cancer, we aim to address three common cancer myths.” The goal of this global initiative is to promote cancer research, raise widespread awareness, and improve healthcare. Picture: National Cancer Institute /Unsplash Myth: Cancer is contagious Cancer cannot be spread from one person to another, or from an animal to a person. Cancer, unlike viruses such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid -19) or HIV, cannot be contracted from another person.

Cancer is a condition whereby the cells of the body mutate, resulting in uncontrolled growth and replication, potentially leading to malignancy. Different things can trigger these cellular mutations, such as chemicals, unhealthy lifestyle habits, or genetic mutations that predispose a person to cancer. Some viruses, such as the sexually transmitted Human Papillomavirus (HPV), can also increase the risk of developing cancer.

Myth: Having relatives with cancer means you will likely get it too Some people have genetic mutations that increase their risk of cancer, but this does not mean they will develop the disease. Other things, such as lifestyle and environmental factors, also influence cancer risk. Most cancers are not caused by inherited mutations, but by changes in the genes that happen over time (acquired mutations). These changes are not passed on to your children.

Cancers caused by acquired mutations are called sporadic cancers and are the most common kind. If you are worried about your family history of cancer, first talk to your family medical practitioner who may refer you for specialised consultation, should they deem it is necessary. Myth: Cancer is caused by injury

Cancer is not caused by injury, but sometimes an injury can reveal cancer at or close to the site of injury. For instance, a cancerous tumour can weaken a bone and make it more susceptible to breakage, subsequently leading to a cancer diagnosis. Some injuries can also create lumps that are not cancerous. These can be bruises or scars that form through the natural process of tissue healing. These lumps do not raise the risk of cancer, but they may need medical attention if the discomfort associated with the lump persists.