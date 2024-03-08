World Salt Awareness Week: 4 top tips for reducing salt in your diet

It’s World Salt Awareness Week (March 4 - 15), and it is the perfect time to learn more about salt. World Salt Awareness Week usually takes place in March every year, focusing on the importance of reducing salt intake in our diets.

This global event aims to highlight the health risks associated with high salt consumption and encourage healthier eating practices among individuals and food manufacturers alike. Initiated by the World Action on Salt and Health (WASH), this week is dedicated to raising awareness about the impact of salt on our health, including the link to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. The campaign not only educates the public on how to reduce salt intake but also works with food companies to lower the amount of salt in processed foods.

In celebration of World Salt Awareness Week, below are some tips on how you can reduce salt in your diet. Make meals full of flavour by using fresh and dried herbs and spices as you gradually reduce the amount of salt you add. Picture: Pexels/Berkay Ak Use herbs and spices Make meals full of flavour by using fresh and dried herbs and spices as you gradually reduce the amount of salt you add.

Some examples of flavourful herbs and spices are garlic, ginger, chilli, pepper, paprika, cumin, oregano, thyme, turmeric, nutmeg, lemongrass, coriander, rosemary and more. Have herbs, spices and slices of lemon or lime on the table instead of salt cellars. Choose fresh foods over salty, processed foods Eat more fruits and vegetables. Skip or limit frozen dinners and other high-sodium fare such as pizza, fast food, packaged mixes and canned soups or broths.

Choose fresh or frozen skinless poultry, fish and lean cuts of meat rather than those that are marinated, canned, smoked, brined or cured. That includes limiting or avoiding salty meats like bacon, ham and deli meats. Even seemingly innocent items like bread that contain moderate amounts of salt can become a problem when eaten frequently. Prepare and eat more foods at home, where – unlike in fast food and other restaurants – you can control how much salt is added.

A quick way to cut back on salt in your diet is to make salt less available during mealtime. Picture: Pexels/Monicore Take the salt cellar off the table A quick way to cut back on salt in your diet is to make salt less available during mealtime. Take your salt cellar off the table or get rid of it completely. Keep in mind that many packaged, processed and prepared foods already have salt added (even if they don't taste salty), so taking away the salt cellar will only do so much.

Cook more, order less Takeaway foods and ready meals often contain high levels of salt. You can keep track of how much salt you add to your food when you cook at home, allowing you to stay in control of your salt intake. Also, watch out for sodium in salty sauces and condiments such as stock, gravies, soy and fish sauce.