Zohra Teke is a restaurateur who is changing the way Durbanites eat out

Zohra Teke has a simple formula for anyone wanting to be successful in the culinary industry. Passion plus skill plus research equals success. As the co-founder of KwaZulu-Natal’s first Turkish eatery, Sofra Istanbul, which serves freshly baked and grilled fare – a treat for the taste buds inspired by exotic flavours – Teke’s love for food began during her travels around the world as a young backpacker.

Her exposure to different cultures and foods was an awakening of the senses and taste palette. From being in the media industry as an investigative journalist, Teke said she considers herself an accidental restaurateur. In her life successes, she credits her upbringing and her strong-willed mother who raised her on her own and inspired her to reach for her dreams, no matter what life throws at you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofra Istanbul (@sofraistanbulsa) “It began with a love for Turkish food, having been mentored by my mom-in-law on all her home cooking skills and flavours. It was never meant to be a full-time profession. I love journalism, I was born to be a writer. “My husband was meant to run the restaurant alone but it so happened that people love the family ethos of our brand. I was roped in and here I am a full-time restaurateur. “My work entails ensuring quality and standards are maintained. I do staff training and engage with customers on social media. This is not a 9-5 job,” said Teke.

She said the brand was born seven- years ago because they could not find Turkish restaurants in Durban. “My husband is Turkish so we needed that craving filled. The vision has changed with the challenges post Covid-19 and rather than growing into a franchise we opted to become smaller, family-focused, and hands-on. “We have been able to evolve with the challenges. Our model has changed over time. We have consolidated, minimised, and tried to cushion the rising costs.

“The rising food and petrol prices are the most difficult to manage as we cannot change the menu frequently and that is the biggest challenge for all restaurants,” said Teke. Zohra Teke. Picture: Supplied With Turkish cuisine being one of the most varied in the world and ranked amongst the top richest cuisines, she said the brand has grown and experienced the highs and lows. “We have been through pre and post Covid-19. We have adapted to the challenges. The future will depend on our economy and how resilient we can remain,” said Teke.