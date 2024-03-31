‘Beaches in great condition,’ says Durban mayor

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is confident that the beaches are in great condition for visitors and residents. Kaunda unveiled the eThekwini Municipality’s Easter weekend plan on Thursday, saying the city continued to take proactive measures and test the water quality to ensure the safety of the beaches.

Kaunda said that signage of the water quality results were displayed at all bathing beaches and that sewer infrastructure had been upgraded. He said continuous repairs were undertaken if there were damages caused by adverse weather conditions. “We are pleased that most of our bathing beaches are open and safe for swimming and all our swimming pools in the beachfront are also open to the public for swimming. Lifeguards are deployed along our bathing beaches to ensure the safety of beachgoers,” he said.

Kaunda said that there were concerns around the persistent adverse weather conditions causing rough seas which had resulted in the Lifesaving SA Nipper Surf Championships being cancelled. “These abnormal weather conditions are beyond the control of the municipality and event organisers. However, other championships are still in continuation such as the Lifesaving South Africa Pool, SA Masters Championships at Kings Park Swimming Pool, and the Lifesaving Nipper Beach Challenge at Addington Beach. These activities were not cancelled and are continuing as planned,” he said. Kaunda said that they were expecting just over 65 000 visitors with an accommodation occupancy rate of 69%.

According to the city’s statistics as of March 27, beaches open for swimming were: Ushaka, Addington, Point beach, North beach, Bay of Plenty, Wedge, Laguna beach, South beach, Umgababa, Umhlanga Main beach, Bronze beach, Umdloti main, Westbrook, Brighton, Pipeline beach, Anstey’s beach, Warner beach, Winklespruit and Toti main beach. Beaches closed for swimming were Country club beach, Thekwini beach, Battery beach and Reunion.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) Siboniso Duma said that an above average season was anticipated, which was expected to inject R2.5 billion into the regional economy. He said that Tourism KwaZulu-Natal’s research insights estimated that average occupancy rates for the province would be around 65% and that 600 000 people would visit the province. Duma said that this followed a good festive season, in which the occupancy rates peaked at 77.2% with holidaymakers providing an economic boost of R3.38 billion.

“During the December-January holiday period the most popular KZN destinations were the north and south coasts and the Drakensberg which enjoyed high occupancy levels. iLembe achieved 88%, Ugu 85%, uMkhanyakude 79%, uThukela 72% and Harry Gwala 71% and we are expecting a similar spread of holidaymakers this Easter,” he said. The most recent increase in the fuel price and high cost of living which is impacting family budgets was taken into consideration during the Easter predictions. Chairperson of the Umhlanga Tourism Association Duncan Heafield said that they were pleased with the turnout in the number of tourists.