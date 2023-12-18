Campaign to rename eThekwini after IFP founder

Durban — ActionSA’s KwaZulu-Natal leader, Zwakele Mncwango, will table a motion to rename the eThekwini municipality after the Late IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, at the next council sitting. This after he received the go-ahead from the family of the late prince for the move to rename the city.

Mncwango said he was expecting the IFP and all political parties to support his motion, as they had praised Buthelezi’s contribution to the country during the memorial service held in KwaPhindangene palace outside Ulundi. He said the motion seconded by Mdu Nkosi, the IFP caucus leader in eThekwini, has been drafted. Mncwango met with senior members of the Buthelezi family and clan, including the late leader’s son Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, and the izinduna, who supported his idea.

He said the family could only support the renaming but do nothing to influence the council. “The renaming is a legal process, and after meeting the family, the motion will be tabled because it is the motion that triggers the process. “The renaming process involves consultation but you can only consult after the motion has been tabled before the council,” he said.

Mncwango said the process would begin next year and he would be engaging all political parties. “It may happen that Shenge (Buthelezi) was a founder of the IFP, but our proposal is not about the IFP. It is about the role of the prince (Buthelezi) irrespective of which organisation he belonged to,” he said. ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele earlier this month rejected Mncwango’s proposal, labelling him an insignificant political player who was engaging in “a poor public relations exercise and electioneering”.

However, Mncwango said he did not need approval from the ANC. “People have this belief that since we only have four councillors we do not have impact, but if you look at us in terms of the numbers you may think there is no influence we can make, but if you understand politics and democracy you will understand that it is about influence,” he said. He said ActionSA previously tabled a motion to insource the city’s cleaning services, which was taken lightly, “but that motion was passed by the majority of councillors.”

“Even right now, don’t undermine underdogs because they have the power of influencing others,” he said. Welcoming Mncwango's idea, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi said his father deserved recognition because he had, “dedicated his life to the wellbeing and upliftment of the people of Africa, South Africa and the AmaZulu Nation in particular.” He also commended the IFP for proposing that either Umzinyathi or uMhlathuze be renamed after his father.