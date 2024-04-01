Independent Online
Monday, April 1, 2024

City under fire for ending contract

Durban City Hall. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Published 6h ago

Durban — Doubts have been raised over the eThekwini Municipality’s legal basis to terminate the services of a forensic investigations company that apparently uncovered R2 billion in losses resulting from fraud and corruption.

Integrity Forensics Solutions (IFS) accused the municipality of disregarding uniform court rules and legally defined deadlines ahead of their upcoming court showdown.

IFS said the municipality was supposed to have made available its record of documents and other evidence, which justified and supported its action against IFS.

The latest deadline the municipality missed in furnishing the requested record was March 19.

IFS responded the next day with an application for a court order to compel the municipality to produce the information.

The matter is due to be heard in the Durban High Court on May 20.

Given the overwhelming case load carried by the municipality’s City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU), IFS was among 17 forensic investigations companies contracted in March 2018 for two years to handle unresolved matters.

IFS were central to investigations in the R320 million DSW tender saga that is presently being handled by the courts and has former mayor Zandile Gumede and other City officials among the accused in the matter.

The company was believed to be in an advanced stage in its probe into affairs of the City’s water and sanitation department, which yielded suspected malfeasance amounting to R1.6bn.

Due to its close working relationship with the CIIU, its level of involvement in the said matters and the DSW court proceedings, various high-ranking officials and committees endorsed IFS’ contract extensions at various times.

Weeks after former CIIU head Mbuso Ngcobo, who initially engaged IFS, resigned in July last year, the forensics company learnt about their termination via a SAPS official whom they had been working with.

In the court action IFS initiated in February, they said Ngcobo’s replacement, Thulani Ntobela, did not issue them with a formal letter of termination. IFS argued that their contract was terminated unlawfully.

It served a notice to the municipality in terms of Rule 30A(2) of the Uniform Rules of the High Court regarding non-compliance (March 5) and indicated they had a further 10 days to submit the record.

When that deadline was ignored, IFS lodged an application for an order to compel the municipality to produce the record.

Attorney Sandile Khoza, a director at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, IFS’ legal representatives, penned an affidavit in support.

Khoza said the municipality’s non-compliance prejudiced his client, and the matter was of public interest as it related to alleged acts of corruption involving public funds, which was being dealt with in courts.

The municipality refused to comment.

Sunday Tribune

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peaceCorruptioneThekwini municipalityDepartment of Justice and Constitutional DevelopmentDepartment of Water and SanitationCity of EthekwinieThekwiniKwaZulu-NatalZandile Gumedecourt casesCrime and courtsGovernment Tenders