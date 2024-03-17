Durban — There was no “joy” for an ANC member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature and former Jozini mayor, who, while in the thick of electioneering, was arrested on fraud and corruption charges last week. Police believe Ndodephethe Bethuel Mthethwa, 55, and his co-conspirators helped themselves to municipal funding worth R5 million that was designated for youth development initiatives. Instead of depositing the money into the coffers of the municipality’s “Joy” youth project, it was diverted into a construction company’s bank account, before it was further channelled towards role-players, including Mthethwa.

Lonwabo Maka, 57, Jozini’s former municipal manager, and Mandlenkosi Matutu, 43, the owner of Njabulo Landman Construction and Mining, were arrested in September 2022 on the same charges for their alleged involvement. The R5m was evidently diverted to Matutus’ business bank account. Maka and Matutu were granted bail of R10 000 each in a matter that is being investigated by the Hawks’ “serious corruption investigation unit”.

Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, the Hawks spokesperson, said: “Maka allegedly used his position of authority and compelled employees in the finance department to make the payment, knowing that it was unlawful to do so as there were no services rendered.” He said more arrests were likely. At the time of the alleged offences, Mthethwa was the mayor of Jozini, a position he held until September 2016.

Mthethwa, who was represented by attorney Avir Maharaj and advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, handed himself to police at the Durban Central branch last Friday. After being processed at the station, Mthethwa moved across the road and made an appearance in front of Magistrate Garth Davis at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, for a bail application. The charges he faced were categorised as “Schedule 5” offences because the amount of money involved exceeded R500 000.

Former Jozini mayor, Bethuel Mthethwa, who is currently an MPL, will make his next court appearance on May 30 alongside his two co-accused in a fraud and corruption matter. In a statement drafted by his legal team in support of the application, the father of seven said he had no previous convictions or pending cases. “I do charity in the form of buying school uniforms and provide other forms of incentives for the upliftment of four schools in Jozini,” Mthethwa. He confirmed that he had strong family, work and other interests in KZN and his continued detention would be detrimental to his work and sustaining his household.

“Furthermore, my community will also be adversely affected by my incarceration. “There are also upcoming elections in which I have a pivotal role to contribute to my party.” Mthethwa said being in custody would affect his party’s election campaign.

He promised not to endanger public safety, influence or intimidate witnesses, interfere with evidence or evade his trial if bail was granted with reasonable conditions. Davis set bail at R10 000. On the same day, he joined his co-accused in the matter and appeared briefly before Magistrate Dawn Somaroo for a preliminary court session, before the matter reached the trial stage.