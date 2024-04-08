KZN pupil to show off self-driven car to the world

Durban — A young science innovator from KwaZulu-Natal aims to leave the international stage in awe when he showcases his project at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition 2024 in Bali, Indonesia, next month. Sqiniseko Mpontshane, 19, from Emabhanoyini in the rural outskirts of Jozini, has been selected to represent the country, through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

Mpontshane is a Grade 12 pupil at Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence. The competition, which takes place between May 2 and 5, will see the youngster exhibit his project, titled “Self-Driven Solar Electric Car”, which is a solar-powered, self-driving car with panels that capture solar energy which is stored in high-capacity batteries, while the autonomous features include cameras and radar sensors that enable accurate navigation. “More than anything, when I created this project, I was inspired by the ever-rising fuel prices and the statistics of fatal accidents. So, this project is aimed at benefiting many South Africans who cannot afford traditional fuel-powered vehicles and to lessen fatalities on our roads,” he said.

Mpontshane said his creation was set apart by its unique features such as a high-speed charger and wireless trailer connectivity. He said he had encountered challenges along the way. “Some of the hurdles that I encountered during my invention were as a result of coming from a remote home town such as mine, which made it difficult to obtain some components of the project, and gathering sufficient information,” said Mpontshane. Sqiniseko Mpontshane with his solar-powered car. | SUPPLIED He said his teachers in engineering, graphics and design, and maths had been instrumental in helping him bring his vision to life.

Mpontshane said he was happy to be going overseas. “I’m very excited about this opportunity as I did not think that I would get it, especially looking at the place that I come from and the other participants that I was competing with to get here. I’m looking forward to showing other countries what we can offer,” he said. Mpontshane, the youngest of five children, said preparations for next month were under way, but he was still concerned about some costs attached to the trip.

A notice from Eskom indicated that the Eskom Expo would cover the tour costs to Indonesia, which include registration, transport, airfare, accommodation and meals, with the total cost per individual being in excess of R45 000. Each delegate would contribute R6 000 as a co-payment towards the tour. He said he envisaged financial support to ensure that his dream becomes a reality. Mpontshane said he was also keen to work with other establishments to take his creation further. “I’m open to collaboration with companies who may be interested in partnering with me on this innovative project. Even big companies can assist in this initiative to bring sustainable transportation to South Africans,” said Mpontshane.