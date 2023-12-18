KZN ready to welcome 800 000 visitors

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal is expecting billions of rand to be injected into the local economy this festive season as thousands of holidaymakers descend on the province. MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, said more than R3.6 billion was expected to be generated from the festive season.

“We want to make an undertaking to tourists from various parts of the country that KZN is the place to be this festive season. Our visitors are yearning to return to the coast and paddle out in the early morning at Durban’s beachfront, Ballito, eManzimtoti, Shelly Beach, Margate, Mthunzini and Richards Bay up to Kosi Bay,“ said Duma. He said that through agencies such as the KZN Tourism Authority, Sharks Board, Ezemvelo Wildlife, Gaming and Betting and the liquor authority, they were partnering with event planners, tourism agencies and associations to ensure a line-up of activities throughout the province. “Based on figures from tourism in our 2022 record-breaking holiday season turnout, we are expecting a 69% occupancy over December and some 845 000 visitors, of which 52 000 will be international tourists. The expected contribution to our provincial economy over the festive season will be around R3.6bn,” said Duma.

Gugu Sisilana, eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson, said Durban was expecting 790 000 visitors during the festive season. “Hotel bookings currently range up to 75%, with establishments such as The Oyster Box in uMhlanga also indicating 75% bookings until December 20 and then 98% bookings until January 8.” Sisilana said some uMhlanga resorts have reported over 80% occupancy.

“This is indicative that Durban remains a preferred tourist destination despite the recent calamities such as Covid-19, the July unrest and the flood disasters. “All city beaches have been open for several weeks after consecutive positive beach water quality sampling results became available. The city has enjoyed an influx of tourists and holidaymakers, but not at the expense of people’s wellbeing and safety,” she said. “The beaches with poor results that are currently closed are Pipeline Beach, Winklespruit and Anstey’s Beach.

“Our residents and visitors can still make use of 20 beaches that remain open for swimming. The number of open beaches could increase as testing and sampling continues. We do not foresee any impact on tourism,” said Sisilana. She said there were three sets of beach water quality tests that were conducted by the city. “The municipality’s routine weekly sampling and monitoring of all 23 bathing beaches in Durban is done at the ISO-accredited municipal laboratory, as well as joint sampling with Talbot – the Art of Water, an independent laboratory, and with the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology at the DUT.

“The latest results from the beach water sampling have once again shown ‘excellent’ or ‘acceptable’ standards.” She said beaches were closed immediately when E coli levels were high and opened immediately when the results improved. “Due to the various issues that have had an effect on the state of our beaches, the City made the decision not to apply for Blue flag status for the 23/24 period. For years, 12 Durban beaches have had Blue Flag status, considered an international standard indicating that our beaches were among the safest, cleanest, and well-maintained.

“The disasters and inclement weather that hit our city in April and May last year had a significant impact on the state of our beaches,” she said. Sisilana added that apart from the beaches and other tourist attractions that visitors frequent, such as the Valley of 1000 Hills, and a tour of the city on a Ricksha Bus where visitors explore the vibrancy and warm ambience of the city, township tourism was also thriving. Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise, said bookings on the South Coast were at 75 to 85% occupancy.

“With Ugu District enjoying top occupancy rates in the final week of 2022, we’re anticipating these numbers will increase. “Fifty-eight beaches on the South Coast are open and ready to welcome visitors.” There are endless coastal attractions for visitors, including the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province, and three marine protected areas, two of which – Protea Banks and Aliwal Shoal – are among the best dive sites in the world for snorkelling, scuba diving, and shark cage diving.

“There’s also the free-to-attend, Let’s GO Summer Beach Festival at several South Coast beaches until January 14, offering family-friendly activities. Local establishments are also hosting a variety of great festive events and tourism offerings this summer,” said Mangcu. Linda Mncube, CEO of Enterprise iLembe, said several events were taking place, including beach events, at Salt Rock, Ballito and Blythedale beaches. In addition, the KZN summer programme encompasses the Ballito Big Week at Sugar Rush Park just outside Ballito from December 22 to 31, and the Dokodweni Beach Festival on December 27 and 28 in Mandeni. Accommodation occupancy on the Dolphin Coast until January 3 is 100%. “December and January are extremely significant, with an expected injection of R500 million in direct expenditure into the local economy,” Mncube said.