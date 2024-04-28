No ID ... no vote

Durban — Homeless people in Durban say not having identity documents will prevent them from voting in the upcoming elections. They feel as though they are forgotten by the system due to being homeless and their plight has not been addressed by the ruling party and other parties contesting the elections.

They were speaking at a town hall meeting held at the Denis Hurley Centre on Thursday where they engaged with politicians from the DA, EFF, IFP and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK). The event was facilitated by the Democracy Development Programme hosted by the centre. Speaking on behalf of the National Homeless Network, Simphiwe Khoza said they had noted that none of the major parties contesting the elections had included any reference to homeless people in their manifestos and that homelessness was one of the most visible social problems in the country.

“Research shows that over 50% of all homeless South Africans did not have ID cards, and yet this is the key to accessing so many other rights that they are promised under the Constitution,” he said. Khoza said the right to vote was not realised for thousands of homeless people who did not have IDs. He called on political parties to acknowledge the importance of speedily providing them with IDs (and waiving the replacement fee) and deploying mobile ID facilities of the Department of Home Affairs to target hot spots where people gathered to expedite the provision of IDs. He added that they should work closely with homeless support organisations to identify and assist individuals who did not have IDs. Thakasani Mabaso said he had been homeless for almost three years after leaving his home due to domestic issues. He said that while he wished to work in the public sector, most entry-level jobs did not cater for people over the age of 35 and that he had no ID.

DA Provincial Legislature member Mmabatho Tembe said an oversight visit at homeless shelters with the leadership hag indicated that the homeless were not being cared for. She said the party would be addressing the issue of IDs and unemployment. “I promise to write to our leadership at the national level to begin the process of installing Home Affairs satellite stations for people without IDs because that is what you need.” EFF Chairperson in the eThekwini region, Themba Mvubu said the absence of ANC representatives at the meeting was indicative of their disregard for the homeless.

IFP eThekwini representative Nothando Mchunu committed to be “more hands-on” in the shelter and to address the needs of the homeless. “I will make sure to be a part of these meetings, maybe once or twice a month. I am more than willing to be closer to you. I love you with all my heart and if we work together closely, I believe we can achieve more,” she said. MKP eThekwini region representative Bonginkosi Dlamini said the issues of homelessness and drug abuse were created on purpose and if the government really wanted to address this, then it would have already been done.

Dlamini said the leading party was gunning to steal votes in this year’s elections. “Homelessness is a major challenge. The government has many buildings that are currently being occupied by the wrong people. “We need to get rid of those people who should not be inside those buildings – then the homeless people can occupy those places belonging to the government,” he said.