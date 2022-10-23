Royalty, dignitaries expected to attend King Misuzulu’s coronation next weekend

Durban - Royalty and dignitaries from Africa and around the world are expected to be in attendance at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday when King Misuzulu is crowned monarch of the Zulu nation. A ring of steel will be cast around the stadium precinct as the high-profile guests as well as about 49 000 amabutho, maidens and locals make their way to the venue.

Some of the crowd will be housed on the outer fields when President Cyril Ramaphosa hands over the amaZulu kingship certificate to King Misuzulu and marks the official beginning of his reign. The king's traditional coronation ceremony was performed at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, in August. He replaced his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died in March last year after more than 50 years of rule. King Misuzulu's rise to the throne has been fraught with legal challenges, including opposition from his brothers Simakade kaZwelithini and Buzabazi kaZwelithini, who have lodged claims for kingship. The Zulu royal family confirmed that invitations had been extended to various kingdoms. Prince Thulani, the Zulu royal spokesperson, said the king had sent a personal invitation to Queen Elizabeth and her delegation before she died last month. While there was no indication that King Charles, Elizabeth's successor, would be here, Prince Thulani said that a delegation from Wales had confirmed their attendance.

He said invitations had also been sent to kings who had historic relations with the Zulu people. Interactions between British royals and the Zulus dated back to the 1800s, but in hostile environments where gunfire and spears were in the air, including the Anglo-British war in Isandlwana, Nquthu in the north of KwaZulu-Natal. On that occasion the British were handed a rare defeat on African soil, but they came back stronger and defeated the Zulus and exiled King Cetshwayo, who was at the helm at the time. Relations between Zulu and British royalty have become more cordial over the years, which includes numerous visits to the respective kingdoms. Prince Thulani said while the government was handling invitations to guests, the king had also sent out some and they expected a good turn-out. However, Princess Charlene of Monaco, who had a close bond with the former king, will not be present.

This was confirmed by her sister-inlaw, Chantell Wittstock. "The princess was looking forward to it, but by the time the date for the coronation was confirmed, it left her unable to attend." Despite rumours of protest action by eSwatini nationals in South Africa over the attendance of King Mswati III, he is expected to be present. King Gumbi Jere of the Ngoni in Malawi, King Mphezeni of Zambia and King Nyonyembe of Congo are other monarchs who have confirmed attendance. Exactly how much taxpayers' money will be used to host the event has not been disclosed. The eThekwini municipality, in a report earlier this week, said it had pledged R1 million towards the cost of the venue's hire. The stadium's capacity will be reduced from 85 000 to 49 000 and the hire of the main arena will cost R697 158, while a crowd of 30 000 was expected to occupy the People's Park outer fields at a cost of R213 190. "eThekwini municipality's strategic focus is to ensure all nations experience, be inspired and embrace the diverse cultures that exist within KwaZuluNatal.

"It is pivotal to execute this ceremony by partnering with various spheres of government who also play a vital role towards its success," read an extract from a report presented by Zama Sokhabase, a city official. Given the international flavour the event is expected to take on, the coordinating inter-ministerial committees were not prepared to divulge the identities of foreign dignitaries attending. Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, referred queries to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, which did not provide a response to questions. The KZN provincial government is tasked with logistical arrangements but was tight-lipped about the details.