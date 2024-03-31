DHS going into Kearsney Easter Rugby final day undefeated

FIVE schools go into the final day of the 2024 Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival having won all their matches. Durban High School (DHS), Worcester Gymnasium, Dr EG Jansen from Boksburg and festival newcomers Rondebosch Boys’ High have won both their fixtures, with Hoërskool Monument from Krugersdorp winning the single match they have played so far.

In an exciting game that looked set to be a major upset, Hoërskool Framesby dominated the first 45 minutes of their fixture against Monument, and looked to be well on their way to achieving a remarkable upset win. But Monument had other ideas, and ultimately found their voice, to deliver a comeback of note and take the game 22-17. DHS scored six tries in a 45-0 rout of Hoërskool Rustenburg. A few unforced errors notwithstanding, DHS produced another confident and composed performance, buoyed by an impressive defensive display and ferocious physicality in contact. They are yet to ship a single point this festival and will be favourites to see off Pearson High School in the final day’s play tomorrow, to remain unbeaten. RONDEBOSCH’S David Simon in the game against hosts Kearsney College. | Hannah Shirley In their fixture, Glenwood High School started brightly enough, asking a lot of questions with ball in hand, but it wasn’t long before the boys from Hoerskool Dr EG Jansen found their rhythm through powerful mauling and ball carrying, to take the game 20-8.

In another blockbuster affair yesterday, Worcester Gymnasium edged past Hoer Landbouskool Marlow 38-37. The lead changed hands a number of times, with a whopping 10 tries scored in a game that had those in the packed stands on their feet. Festival newcomers Pearson High School fell 11-18 to Westville Boys’ High in their KERF debut. Westville had been downed in the rain by Rondebosch Boys’ 31-10 on Day 1 and were looking to bounce back with an improved display against the side from Gqeberha. Nico Malan High School got the better of Hoërskool Noord-Kaap 31-22 in their encounter yesterday. With both sides having copped losses on the first day’s play, there was plenty riding on the outcome of this one.

Rondebosch Boys’ High breezed past hosts Kearsney College 22-8 in the final game of the second day’s action. The One Stripe showed great ardour from the first kick-off, throwing themselves at navy jerseys with zeal, but just couldn’t maintain that kind of intensity for the full 60 minutes. Results: KERF Day 2 (Saturday, March 30): Hoërskool Noord-Kaap 22-31 Nico Malan; Westville Boys’ 18-11 Pearson; Worcester Gymn 38–37 Hoër Landbouskool Marlow; Hoërskool Rustenburg 0-45 Durban High School; Framesby 17–22 Monument; Glenwood High School 8–22 Dr EG Jansen; Kearsney College 8–22 Rondebosch Boys’ High

KERF Day 1 (Thursday, March 28): Worcester Gymn 26-25 Rustenburg; Hoërskool Noord-Kaap 7-59 Dr EG Jansen; Glenwood 14-6 Hoër Landbouskool Marlow; DHS 21-0 Nico Malan; Hoërskool Framesby 18-17 Kearsney College; Westville Boys’ 10-31 Rondebosch Boys’ KERF FIXTURES for tomorrow (Day 3, Monday, April 1): High Schools: 7.30am Hoër Landbouskool Marlow v Hoërskool Noord-Kaap; 8.50am Rondebosch Boys’ High v Hoërskool Rustenburg; 10.10am Framesby v Worcester Gymnasium; 11.30am Glenwood v Nico Malan; 12.40pm Closing Ceremony; 1pm DHS v Pearson High; 2.20pm Monument v Westville Boys; 3.40pm Kearsney College v Dr EG Jansen