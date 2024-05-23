10 days left for travellers to score amazing deals with Flight Centre’s Big Red Sale

South Africans looking to score travel deals for their dream holiday destinations have less than 10 days to go before the Flight Centre’s Big Red Sale ends. The biggest sale in the travel retailers history launched on May 3 and will end on May 31.

Flight Centre said it has delivered hundreds of unbeatable deals for destinations near and far, including savings of up to 50% on holidays and tours with operators like Trafalgar and Intrepid, and savings of up to 30% on cruises with cruise lines like Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises, since the launch of the promotion. Antoinette Turner, Flight Centre South Africa’s general manager, encouraged everyone to act fast and secure their dream getaway before the sale ends. “With the exchange rate working against South Africans, these deals offer the chance for prospective travellers to journey somewhere on their bucket list they might not ordinarily be able to afford.

“It’s Flight Centre’s way of giving back to our clients for their unwavering support, particularly over the past few years,” she said. Flight Centre’s “South Africa’s Year in Travel 2023” report, noted that Mauritius, Zanzibar, the Maldives, Singapore, and Dubai were all predicted to be amongst South Africans’ top 10 destinations for 2024. Some of these destinations are visa free and sale covers all these destinations and more.

“Those in search of a beach holiday can save up to R21 749 on a 7-night half-board escape for two to Mauritius, with a total package price of only R32 285 return,” Turner said. She also said that additionally, a 4-night MSC Cruise voyage to Mozambique is available from just R7 375 a person sharing which is a saving of up to R1 700 a person. With 44 stores across South Africa and a team of dedicated travel experts, Flight Centre is ready to help South Africans plan the perfect getaway for less.