10 educational and child-friendly tours and activities to experience on the KZN South Coast

A great part of learning doesn’t only happen in the classroom. There are plenty of places to take the kids that are fun and educational while also reinforcing what’s learnt in the classroom. According to Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), they are fortunate that the KZN South Coast is home to a wide variety of child-focused excursions and activities that make learning that much more fun.

If you’re a teacher looking to fill your planner with educational activities or a parent wanting to expose your child to the school of life, here are 10 didactic and child-friendly tours and activities for your kids to experience year-around, according to Mangcu. Riverbend Crocodile Farm Young crocodiles keeping warm together. Picture: Supplied Riverbend Crocodile Farm welcomes thousands of scholars and students of all grades each year. Tailor-made tours led by knowledgeable guides focus on environmental, conservational and sustainable use of the planet’s natural resources.

An educational video on crocodiles and snakes is presented in isiZulu, English, Afrikaans or German. Besides hundreds of crocodiles, the farm is home to some of South Africa’s deadliest and most beautiful snakes. Pure Venom Reptile Park: Port Shepstone

Pure Venom Reptile Park. Picture: Supplied This family-run business creates awareness about reptiles through school tours and other events. The team rescues snakes that are injured, relocates snakes that are found in residential areas, as well as breeding various reptile species. Besides reptiles, there is also a fun petting zoo with farm animals and exotic birds. Butterfly Valley: Ramsgate

Butterfly Valley breeds all its own butterflies. Picture: Supplied This is a fun and educational outing where students can learn more about South African butterflies in a beautiful and relaxed setting. Unlike other butterfly farms, Butterfly Valley breeds all its own butterflies and can show the entire life cycle of the butterfly to visiting schoolchildren. The butterfly dome is also a wonderful place for children to walk through and take pictures with butterflies. Mac Banana

Mac Banana near Port Edward. Picture: Supplied Mac Banana welcomes all schools, offering an all-in-one school tour experience which includes the educational banana tour of the working banana plantation, which instructs the entire farming process. There’s also the Butterfly Dome Tour, which is home to a beautiful selection of butterflies. Here students can learn more about their cycle, habits, and more. The tour also includes viewing the animal farm, ending at the jungle gym park. Mac Banana is also home to more than 20 adventure activities and four restaurants for a full day of fun.

Mpenjati Coffee: Munster Enjoy a local brew at Mpemjati Coffee. Picture: Supplied School trips to the biggest coffee farm in South Africa are always memorable! Here, schoolchildren will be taken on an informative coffee tour that explains how the farm was established and the coffee journey, including growing, harvesting, processing, roasting and brewing. Beaver Creek Coffee Estate & Roastery

Beaver Creek Coffee Farm. Picture: Supplied School tours to Beaver Creek Coffee Farm are both educational and fun. Established in 1984, Beaver Creek is one of the first coffee farms in South Africa. Their crop-to-cup coffee tour offers students an insightful look into all the coffee processes, from growing and harvesting coffee to roasting and brewing their much-loved coffee. Port Shepstone Museum

Port Shepstone Museum which showcases art, artefacts, collections, and exhibitions connected to local heritage. Picture: Supplied The cultural and historical education continues at the Port Shepstone Museum, which showcases art, artefacts, collections, and exhibitions connected to local heritage and culture. The museum runs several educational programmes with schools welcome for informative outings – a particularly great option to celebrate Heritage Month in September. Margate Art Museum

Margate Art Museum houses a collection of pieces that reflect the culture and artistic range of this region. Picture: Supplied Schools looking for art and cultural destinations for outings should consider Margate Art Museum, which houses a collection of pieces that reflect the culture and artistic range of this region. The museum also has a school corner which provides children with a space to showcase their own artwork on a public platform. Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre

Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre. Picture: Supplied Immerse schoolchildren in the rich cultural history of the Zulu nation, with a visit to this incredible heritage centre. Guides will take them through the vibrant history and local customs, including the arts of stick fighting and crafting, the ancient tradition of isivivane as well as theatrical productions. Lake Eland Game Reserve