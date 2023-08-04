LOOK: Top 5 most popular natural wonders in the world

Internet users are always looking for the next best place to visit or to add to their travel bucket list. From instagrammable bathrooms to dreamy desert locations and scenic mountains, some destinations are worth the hype and some are not.
When it comes to the best and most popular natural wonders in the world to visit, the internet has spoken. Titan Travel conducted research and looked at data to find out which destinations internet users adore.
The travel advisor looked at searched data on the world’s natural wonders on Instagram and TikTok, Google and Tripadvisor to reveal which are the best of the best.
Here are 5 of the most popular natural wonders in the world that internet users from across the globe have chosen, according Titan Travel.
1. Arches National Park - United States of America
Arches National Park in Utah, United States is crowned the BEST natural wonder of the world, with an overall wonder score of 8.29 out of 10.
Filled with over 2000 natural stone arches, the aptly named Arches National Park places eighth for TikTok views with 61.7 million and seventh for Instagram posts at just over 663 000.
2. Iguazu Falls - Argentina & Brazil
Taking second place is the Iguazu Falls spanning the border between Argentina and Brazil, with an overall wonder score of 8.19 out of 10.
These waterfalls surrounded by tropical rainforests place in the top ten for Google searches and score particularly well for Tripadvisor reviews, having the fourth highest (90.73%) “excellent” reviews and the lowest (0.11%) proportion of “terrible” reviews.
3. Victoria Falls - Zambia & Zimbabwe
Up next is Victoria Falls, which forms an awe-inspiring natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.
These waterfalls rank relatively well across the board, placing in the top ten for three factors and scoring highest for its number of Google searches, with more than 2.5 million over the last 12 months.
4. Grand Canyon - United States of America
Taking the top spot as the most picturesque natural wonder is the Grand Canyon, with over 4 million posts dedicated to the awe-inspiring gorge carved into the landscape by the Colorado River.
5. Table Mountain - South Africa
South Africa’s Table Mountain ranks as the 5th natural wonder of the world actually worth paying a visit to, with an overall wonder score of 7.67 out of 10.
This fantastical natural site boasts an impressive 81.83% of “excellent” reviews and only a small 0.26% of “terrible” reviews. And with an additional 1.4M Google searches, 44.5M TikTok views, and 1.3M Instagram posts, Table Mountain’s place is well-earned on the list.
∎ The list was sourced from Titan Travel.