LOOK: Top 5 most popular natural wonders in the world

Internet users are always looking for the next best place to visit or to add to their travel bucket list. From instagrammable bathrooms to dreamy desert locations and scenic mountains, some destinations are worth the hype and some are not. When it comes to the best and most popular natural wonders in the world to visit, the internet has spoken. Titan Travel conducted research and looked at data to find out which destinations internet users adore.

The travel advisor looked at searched data on the world’s natural wonders on Instagram and TikTok, Google and Tripadvisor to reveal which are the best of the best. Here are 5 of the most popular natural wonders in the world that internet users from across the globe have chosen, according Titan Travel. 1. Arches National Park - United States of America

Arches National Park lies north of Moab in the state of Utah. Bordered by the Colorado River in the southeast, it’s known as the site of more than 2000 natural sandstone arches. Picture: Unsplash Arches National Park in Utah, United States is crowned the BEST natural wonder of the world, with an overall wonder score of 8.29 out of 10. Filled with over 2000 natural stone arches, the aptly named Arches National Park places eighth for TikTok views with 61.7 million and seventh for Instagram posts at just over 663 000. 2. Iguazu Falls - Argentina & Brazil

Iguazú Falls or Iguaçu Falls are waterfalls of the Iguazu River on the border of the Argentine province of Misiones and the Brazilian state of Paraná. Picture: Unsplash Taking second place is the Iguazu Falls spanning the border between Argentina and Brazil, with an overall wonder score of 8.19 out of 10. These waterfalls surrounded by tropical rainforests place in the top ten for Google searches and score particularly well for Tripadvisor reviews, having the fourth highest (90.73%) “excellent” reviews and the lowest (0.11%) proportion of “terrible” reviews. 3. Victoria Falls - Zambia & Zimbabwe

The Mosi-oa-Tunya/Victoria Falls is the world’s greatest sheet of falling water and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Picture: Unsplash Up next is Victoria Falls, which forms an awe-inspiring natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. These waterfalls rank relatively well across the board, placing in the top ten for three factors and scoring highest for its number of Google searches, with more than 2.5 million over the last 12 months. 4. Grand Canyon - United States of America

Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona, is home to much of the immense Grand Canyon, with its layered bands of red rock revealing millions of years of geological history. Picture: Unsplash Taking the top spot as the most picturesque natural wonder is the Grand Canyon, with over 4 million posts dedicated to the awe-inspiring gorge carved into the landscape by the Colorado River. 5. Table Mountain - South Africa Table Mountain is a flat-topped mountain forming a prominent landmark overlooking the city of Cape Town in South Africa. Picture: Unsplash South Africa’s Table Mountain ranks as the 5th natural wonder of the world actually worth paying a visit to, with an overall wonder score of 7.67 out of 10.