Travel planning can often be exciting yet overwhelming, with countless destinations, activities and experiences to consider. According to iVisa, a company that helps travellers get their travel documents, aligning travel destinations with zodiac characteristics can add a new dimension to a traveller’s wanderlust adventures. “Using zodiac signs as a guide for travel planning has gained popularity in recent years as people seek to align their journeys with their astrological traits and preferences,” said iVisa.

If you’re into the zodiacs and planning on going on a trip this year, here are the destinations each star sign can explore, according to iVisa. Capricorn – Kyoto, Japan Due to their ambitious nature and deep appreciation for tradition, Capricorns find solace in destinations that hold historical significance and embrace traditional values. According to iVisa, the best place for a Capricorn to visit this year is Kyoto, Japan.

“This ancient city is steeped in history, boasting centuries-old temples, exquisite gardens and traditional tea houses,” said the company. It said Capricorn travellers can immerse themselves in the serene ambiance of Kyoto's Unesco World Heritage sites, witness conventional tea ceremonies and explore the narrow streets lined with wooden “machiya” houses. Aquarius – Berlin, Germany

The city of Berlin in Germany is perfect for Aquarius individuals as Aquarians, known for their independent and unconventional nature, are drawn to destinations that embrace alternative lifestyles and forward-thinking values. “This vibrant and cosmopolitan city is a haven for artists, creatives and free thinkers,” said iVisa. It said that Aquarians can explore the eclectic neighbourhoods filled with street art, experimental galleries and underground clubs or immerse themselves in Berlin's thriving music and cultural scene, where innovative ideas flourish. Pisces – Reykjavik, Iceland

“With their dreamy and imaginative qualities, Pisces individuals are drawn to destinations that evoke an ethereal and mystical atmosphere,” said iVisa. The company said that Iceland is known for its otherworldly landscapes, including majestic waterfalls, geothermal hot springs and the mesmerising Northern Lights. “Pisces travellers can immerse themselves in the natural wonders of Iceland, exploring ice caves, black-sand beaches and geothermal pools or connect with their inner artist and let their imagination soar amidst Iceland's breathtaking beauty,” it said.

Aries – Auckland, New Zealand According to iVisa, Aries people have an insatiable thirst for excitement and a fearless nature and are always seeking thrilling escapades, making New Zealand the perfect destination for them. “This beautiful land offers many heart-pumping activities and endless opportunities for exploration. From adrenaline-inducing bungee jumps and skydives to thrilling water sports, New Zealand will keep Aries people on their toes,” said iVisa.

Taurus – Bali, Indonesia Indulgence seekers and connoisseurs of comfort, Taureans have an inherent love for all things beautiful and luxurious, making Bali, Indonesia, the perfect destination for them. “This enchanting island is renowned for its opulent resorts that cater to your desire for ultimate relaxation. From pristine beaches to picturesque rice terraces, Taurus people will find solace in the natural beauty of this tropical paradise,” said iVisa.

Gemini – Barcelona, Spain With their insatiable curiosity and love for socialising, Geminis thrive in vibrant and intellectually stimulating environments. “For those under this zodiac sign, Barcelona, Spain, is an ideal destination to satiate your adventurous spirit,” said iVisa.

They said that Geminis can explore the architectural wonders of Antoni Gaudí, wander through the narrow streets of the Gothic Quarter and immerse themselves in the buzzing energy of La Rambla. Travellers can also indulge their intellect by visiting world-class museums like the Picasso Museum and enjoy engaging conversations at cosy cafés. Cancer – Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany, Italy, is an ideal destination for Cancers as Cancerians, known for their deep attachment to home and family, seek destinations that provide a sense of cosiness and nurture their souls. The picturesque countryside of Tuscany is an ideal choice, and this enchanting region offers a warm and inviting atmosphere reminiscent of the comfort of home. “Immerse yourself in the rolling hills, vineyards and charming villages. Indulge in delectable cuisine, savour world-renowned wines and experience the genuine hospitality of the locals.

“Tuscany's rustic beauty and serene ambiance will create a nurturing environment that resonates with your deep-rooted connection to family and the comforts of home,” said iVisa. Leo – Las Vegas, USA Leos thrive in glamorous and extravagant settings with their innate desire for attention and grandeur, therefore, Las Vegas, USA, is a perfect destination to bask in the limelight.

“This stunning city is renowned for its world-class entertainment, luxurious resorts and over-the-top experiences. Las Vegas has everything from spectacular shows and grand casinos to plentiful dining and high-end shopping,” said iVisa. Virgo – Swiss Alps, Switzerland Virgos, with their practical nature and deep appreciation for the beauty of the natural world, find solace in destinations that offer stunning landscapes and opportunities for outdoor activities making the Swiss Alps the perfect destination for them.

“This breathtaking region provides Virgo travellers abundant picturesque scenery and a chance to immerse themselves in nature's splendour. “Whether hiking through lush valleys, skiing down pristine slopes or simply taking in the awe-inspiring mountain vistas, the Swiss Alps offer a serene escape for Virgos to reconnect with the earth and indulge in their love for practical outdoor pursuits,” said iVisa. Libra – Paris, France

iVisa said that due to their innate love of beauty, art and balance, Librans are drawn to destinations with rich cultural heritage and artistic offerings making Paris, France, an impeccable choice for those seeking the perfect harmony of these elements. “Known as the ‘City of Lights’, Paris encapsulates the essence of aesthetic pleasure. The city exudes beauty at every corner, from iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum to charming streets adorned with exquisite architecture,” said iVisa. Scorpio – Cairo, Egypt

Scorpios, known for craving intensity and a penchant for mystery, are drawn to destinations that exude an enigmatic atmosphere with a rich historical backdrop, making Cairo, Egypt, the perfect destination for them. “This captivating city holds a wealth of ancient wonders, from the magnificent Pyramids of Giza to the enigmatic Sphinx. Immerse yourself in the mystique of Egyptian mythology as you explore the iconic temples and tombs along the Nile,” said the travel company. Sagittarius – Tamarindo, Costa Rica