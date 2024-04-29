3 trending Eastern European destinations and why tourists are flocking to these gems

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia may be small in size, but they are big on charm, beauty and hospitality – so it’s no wonder that the popularity of these three Eastern European countries continues to rise. Due to it’s off-the-beaten-path experiences, affordability, authenticity and vibrant food and arts scene, Eastern Europe, or the Baltics, are fast propelling to the top of travellers’ bucket lists.

An increasing number of travellers are seeking out new experiences and Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia tick the box for these adventurers. Set along the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea, these hidden gems boast enchanting medieval towns, ancient castles and pristine natural beauty. Being European destinations, these states are also effortlessly accessible for South African travellers with a stopover in Amsterdam if you’re flying with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

If you’re looking for affordable European destinations to explore on your next adventure, here are three rising star Eastern European destinations to consider, according to Air France-KLM travel experts. Latvia Riga, the capital city of Latvia. Picture: Unsplash Latvia is an incredibly beautiful and Instagrammable country replete with medieval towns, ancient castles and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Riga, the capital city, serves as the perfect starting point for your adventure and boasts one of Europe's best-preserved medieval Old Towns.

It enchants visitors with its cobblestone streets, Gothic spires and beautifully restored merchant houses and the city's architectural brilliance is complemented by a thriving arts and cultural scene, with numerous museums, galleries and theatres showcasing Latvia's rich heritage. Riga also offers a culinary adventure for food enthusiasts, with its diverse range of cafés, restaurants and markets serving up traditional Latvian cuisine alongside international flavours. For those looking to spend some time outdoors, a visit to the Gauja National Park is a must.

Lithuania The cobbled streets of Vilnius Old Town, Lithuania. Picture: Unsplash While Lithuania may not be on everyone's travel radar, it certainly deserves a spot on your itinerary. Vilnius, the capital city, is home to a UNESCO-listed Old Town, one of the largest in Europe, where cobblestone streets wind past Gothic churches, Baroque palaces and quaint courtyards.

The city's rich cultural heritage is reflected in its diverse architectural styles, from the medieval marvels of Gediminas Castle to the grandeur of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Stanislaus and St. Vladislav. Beyond its historic charm, Vilnius offers a vibrant arts and cultural scene. The city's bustling streets are dotted with trendy cafés, stylish boutiques and lively markets, offering visitors a taste of modern Lithuanian life.

The city's profound Jewish heritage shines at the impactful Vilna Gaon Jewish State Museum, while the serene Lake Galvė and charming seaside towns like Klaipeda offer visitors some incredible outdoor adventures. Estonia An aerial view of the Old Town of Tallinn, Estonia. Picture: Unsplash Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia, is rapidly becoming one of Eastern Europe's most sought-after tourist destinations. With its enchanting blend of medieval charm, captivating history and modern innovation, it's easy to see why tourists are flocking to Tallinn.

Stepping into Tallinn's UNESCO-listed Old Town feels like stepping back in time, with its cobblestone streets, centuries-old churches and well-preserved city walls showcasing the essence of the Baltics. The city's rich history is palpable as you explore landmarks such as Toompea Castle, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and the iconic Tallinn Town Hall Square, where colourful merchant houses stand as a testament to the city's Hanseatic past. Beyond its historic allure, Tallinn is a hub of creativity and innovation, with a burgeoning arts scene, vibrant culinary culture and thriving tech industry.