5 easy ways to maximise your holiday shares or points

As more and more people want to go on holidays, how we plan and book these trips has changed. It's not just about taking a break from work anymore. People want stress-free holidays and the way we organise them has become more detailed because everyone wants something different from their trips.

No longer confined to the realm of mere leisure, contemporary travellers aspire to a harmonious amalgamation of relaxation and adventure, seeking experiences that resonate on a deeper level. With a recent incorporation of rewards into the holiday experience, ekko enables travellers to enjoy holidays throughout the year. Samantha Pillay, director of ekko, shares five ways to maximise your holiday shares and unlock a world of unforgettable adventures.

Your membership To get the most from your holiday shares you should be familiar with the intricacies of the regulations, terms, and conditions. For example, Pillay said ekko’s rewards go beyond accommodation, granting members access to discounted culinary experiences, coffee rendezvous, cinematic escapades, cruises, air travel, car rentals and an array of other activities.

Early booking Ensuring you secure your dream holiday requires thorough planning and booking your accommodations well in advance. Popular destinations and peak travel seasons tend to fill up rapidly. While being adaptable with your plans is valuable, waiting until the last minute to book might lead to fewer available options for where to stay. This could result in needing to use more of your holiday shares to successfully secure a reservation.

Virtue of flexibility Flexibility is the vital factor that opens up a wide range of travel possibilities. Consider the option of changing your travel dates or exploring different places. By embracing adaptability, you expand the range of places to stay and customise your holiday according to your preferences.

Travelling during off-peak periods Opting for travel during off-peak seasons is a clever tactic for making the most of your holiday shares. It ensures that your shares can be stretched further, enabling you to enjoy a variety of getaways. Discounted getaways