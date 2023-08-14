There is a cruise experience designed for every type of traveller, whether you’re a lone ranger that prefers solo travel or the bubbly friend that loves sharing moments with friends or family. According to Solo Traveller World and Booking.com, solo travel is on the rise after the pandemic. Only 14% of travellers explored the world solo before Covid-19, however, by 2021, that number had risen to 23%.

Google trend data also revealed that searches regarding solo travel had increased by 761.15% following the pandemic. Norwegian Cruise Line’s vice-president and managing director of its Continental Europe, Middle East, and Africa operations, Kevin Bubolz, provides all you need to know about embarking on a cruise on your own. What are solo travellers looking for?

According to a survey conducted by Solo Traveller World, most solo travellers prefer escorted tours and cruises. “Over 88% of respondents stated they either occasionally or always preferred to take an escorted tour or a cruise when travelling solo,” said Bubolz. What to look for when selecting a cruise

According to Bubolz, not all cruise lines are created equal when it comes to solo travel. Ideally, you should choose one that offers single staterooms to avoid shelling out a single supplement – a premium surcharge applied to solo travellers staying in a stateroom built for two. “NCL was the first cruise line to build staterooms and common areas designed specifically for the solo cruiser. “We offer meet-ups, host food and wine experiences on board and have an extensive selection of shore experiences to whet the appetite of even the most intrepid solo traveller,” he said.

He revealed that safety was often a big concern for anyone considering travelling solo. “Before booking, ensure the prospective cruise line has safety protocols in place and maintains a safe environment for all. Research the ship’s security measures and check reviews from other solo travellers for greater peace of mind,” he suggested. Which destinations are favourite amongst solo travellers?

According to Bubolz, top destinations for solo travellers include the Mediterranean and Greek Isles. “The 7-day Greek Isles: Santorini, Rhodes and Mykonos cruise on the Norwegian Getaway is a favourite for solos. Spend hours with your feet in the sand on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, get a taste of Greek culture (and lip-smacking Greek cuisine), unpack the islands’ captivating history, and party with the locals,” he said. Bubolz said that no matter what type of traveller you are, cruising offers a remarkable opportunity to explore the world and create unforgettable memories.