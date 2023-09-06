5 things to do in 48 hours when visiting the Dolphin Coast

With the long-weekend approaching, a little getaway should be on the cards. If you’re in KwaZulu-Natal, taking a quick dash to the Dolphin Coast might just be what the doctor ordered. Plus, if you need an excuse to travel, it’s spring, Travel Month and Heritage Month.

The general manager at ANEW Hotel Ocean Reef Zinkwazi, Vanitha Moodley, said the Dolphin Coast on the KwaZulu-Natal shoreline beckoned with its serene beauty and laid-back atmosphere. Here are five experiences to add to your itinerary if you want to explore the Dolphin Coast and Zinkwazi in 48 hours, according to Moodley. Proud's Pizza

If you want to indulge your taste buds with a slice of heaven, then Proud’s Pizza,a hidden gem on Zinkwazi beach, is waiting to be explored. “This local delight has garnered a stellar reputation, boasting a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor. “Vegetarian-friendly and conveniently located within walking distance from the hotel, Proud’s Pizza promises a laid-back experience that perfectly captures the essence of beachside bliss,” said Moodley.

Harold Johnson Nature Reserve For nature enthusiasts looking for tranquillity, Harold Johnson Nature Reserve is the perfect destination. Moodley said visitors would enjoy the beauty of the reserve which is set out on scenic hiking trails that wind through lush landscapes.

The reserve offers opportunities to spot a diverse array of birdlife on the south bank of the Tugela River, about 6km from the river mouth on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. King Shaka Memorial Since it’s also Heritage Month, Moodley said don’t forget to pay homage to the legendary Zulu king, King Shaka, at the King Shaka Memorial.

“Discover the history and legacy of this influential leader, who played a pivotal role in shaping the Zulu kingdom. The memorial is located at 96 King Shaka Street, Stanger Central, KwaDukuza,” she said. Sugar Rush Park Ballito The general manager said that for an exhilarating dose of family-friendly adventure, head a bit further afield to Sugar Rush Park in Ballito.

She said excitement knew no bounds there as kids could revel in the thrill of jumping on trampolines, take part in laser tag battles, explore the snake park or indulge in crafting sessions, creating their own unicorn slime. Adults could browse the outdoor stores before savouring a delectable meal at Food Fundi or Seventeen87. For more details go to: https://www.sugarrush.co.za/. Collecting seashells