Don’t walk, run! Sho’t Left launches epic deals of up to 50% discount on travel bookings during Travel Week

Now is the time to get out there and explore Mzansi as South African Tourism Sho’t Left has kicked off Sho’t Left Travel Week from September 4 to 10. Travel Week is about promoting domestic travel, giving South Africans the opportunity to travel to their favourite local destinations at discounts of up to 50%.

“Travelling in your country is more than just a holiday, it creates good memories that you will always hold onto. Travel Week is creating awareness about affordable local travel deals and reminding Sho’t Left followers of the shared excitement towards the arrival of the Great South African sale,” said Sho’t Left. It said the deals could be accessed by visiting the the team at Mall of Africa, Sho’t Left at Boardwalk Casino in Gqeberha and Mega City in Mahikeng between September 6 and 10. They could also be accessed at www.shotleft.co.za. South Africans could engage the domestic travel promotion agency on its social media platforms.