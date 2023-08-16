South Africa uses sustainable tourism campaign to attract tourists from the Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden

In the current era of heightened sustainable travel, travellers from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden are leading the charge in embracing sustainable and responsible tourism. These countries are actively prioritising travel choices that positively impact both the environment and local communities.

Capitalising on this growing trend, the South African Tourism North Europe Hub has introduced a captivating campaign: “Live South Africa!” Concurrently, a recent revelation from Expedia Group’s 2023 Traveller Value Index sheds light on a compelling pattern. This study puts emphasis on sustainability among South African travellers, who are renowned for their strong commitment to responsible tourism. It showcases their greater inclination towards prioritizing sustainability in destination choices and travel options in comparison to their American counterparts.

This finding highlights the intrinsic link between sustainability and tourism, positioning sustainability as a key factor. Moreover, the "Live South Africa" campaign stems on that visiting South Africa inherently embodies responsible tourism. When travellers from the Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden choose to explore the breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture of this nation, they automatically embrace sustainable and responsible experiences.

Acting Hub Head: North Europe – Abby Jacobs said: “The North European Hub focus, based on this trend and insight, is to recognise values-based marketing as a lever to reach consumers that are driving the sustainable tourism conversation.” “Authentic South African values of inclusivity, ubuntu and diversity, putting people at the centre, are a central premise of this campaign, and are then linked to the motivation behind what drives responsible tourism choices for North Europe travellers,” she added. During the initial half of 2023, an impressive 54 083 travellers from the Netherlands chose South Africa as their destination.

Collaborating with diverse tourism businesses across the nation, ranging from small-scale ventures to well-established enterprises, the South African Tourism North Europe Hub aims to encourage and highlight he essence of responsible tourism. These businesses, including Lebo's Soweto Backpackers, Wowzulu, Sani Pass Backpackers, Juma Art Tours, Kwalata Game Lodge and Diemersfontein Wine and Country Estate, with a particular focus on Thokozani wines with their newly launched campaign. In another noteworthy development, in July 2023, nearly 30 000 readers of The Telegraph newspaper in the United Kingdom cast their votes, designating South Africa as their preferred global travel destination.