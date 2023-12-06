5 things to do in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape this December

WESTERN CAPE Jammin' Sunsets at Kirstenbosch Gardens

Hit up Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens for a chill day under Table Mountain. The gardens are like a green oasis in the city and the Tree Canopy Walkway (aka "The Boomslang") takes your stroll to the next level – literally! It's a sky-high walk with killer views. And guess what? Summer means one thing here – Sunday Funday at the Summer Sunset Concerts.

Good vibes and great tunes makes it a weekend win. Red City Sightseeing Bus For the ultimate Cape Town tour, jump on the Red City Sightseeing Bus.

Three routes, covering all the trendy spots, means you can hop on and off whenever you want. T he live commentary makes the ride as entertaining as your destination-hopping. Why be basic when you can cruise in style with the Red Bus? Check the schedule, grab a seat and let the city adventure begin.

Lourensford Market Lourensford Market in Somerset West. Picture: INSTAGRAM Hosted by The Aleit Group, Lourensford Market is where the weekend magic happens. It offers big lawns, cool gardens and enough oak trees to make you feel fancy. Sip on award-winning wines, munch on tasty treats and dive into 60 stalls filled with quirky finds.

It's a weekend hangout like no other. Knsyna Ziplines Prepare for a wild ride with Knysna Ziplines, where adventure meets stunning scenery, of course, its the Garden route!

Soar effortlessly over the treetops, soaking up the view of the lush forest and natural landscapes – all at a speed that'll have you grinning from ear to ear. Designed to highlight the charm of the Kranshoek Sanparks picnic site, these ziplines boast some of the longest stretches around. Do note, it is not for the faint-hearted as these cables criss-cross across the gorge, reaching heights of about 200 metres – guaranteeing a totally epic experience.

Knsyna Ziplines. Picture: INSTAGRAM Sea Point Pavilion Nestled along the stunning Cape Town coastline, Seapoint Pavillion provides a safe and inviting aquatic haven that caters to all ages. And who doesn’t like to be splashing in a pool alongside the beach. The kiddie pools are a source of endless giggles and water play, ensuring the little ones have a blast. For the more adventurous, the larger pools offer a refreshing escape and plenty of space for family-friendly water games.

The surrounding promenade is perfect for leisurely strolls, and the scenic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean creates a picturesque setting for family picnics. With its vibrant atmosphere, lifeguard supervision and convenient amenities makes it the perfect outdoor activity for the family. NORTHERN CAPE

Augrabies Falls National Park. Picture: INSTAGRAM Augrabies Falls National Park Augrabies Falls National Park is a testament to the raw power of nature. The falls, crashing through granite gorges, provide a dramatic and awe-inspiring display. Hiking trails allow visitors to immerse themselves in the surrounding flora and fauna, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.

Sterland Stargazing If you’re one who enjoys views of the sky no matter the time of day, Sterland Stargazing invites visitors to witness the celestial wonders of the Karoo. Far from the ambient lights of urban areas, this observatory offers an unobstructed view of the night sky.

With powerful telescopes and expert astronomers, it's an opportunity to experience the mysteries of the cosmos. Bezalel Wine & Brandy Estate For those seeking refined tastes and enjoys brandy and coca-cola, like many South Africans, Bezalel Wine & Brandy Estate stands as a testament to the artistry of winemaking.

Set against the rugged beauty of the Northern Cape, the estate's vineyards produce meticulously crafted wines and brandies. Bezalel Wine & Brandy Estate. Picture: INSTAGRAM Orange River Cellars Tasting Still on the tasting train, the Orange River Cellars Tasting brings together a cooperative of wineries, showcasing the diverse terroir of the region.

Through guided tastings, visitors can explore an array of wines, from crisp whites to robust reds. It's a celebration of the Northern Cape's growing influence in the world of fine wines. The De Hoop Camping Site The De Hoop Camping Site is a retreat for those yearning for simplicity and serenity. With its well-maintained facilities and spacious camping plots, it offers a rustic yet comfortable setting for tents and caravans.

Whether you're a seasoned camper or a novice nature enthusiast, the camp ground provides a welcoming atmosphere for all. Nature is right at your doorstep; Take a stroll and discover the coloUrful world of fynbos, with birds doing their thing in the background. If you're into birdwatching, there's a wetland nearby where you can spot some feathery friends. And don't even get us started on the beaches – they're like nature's playground, perfect for a lazy day or a refreshing dip under the December sun.

EASTERN CAPE Valley of desolation in Graff-Reinet. Picture: INSTAGRAM Valley of desolation in Graaff-Reinet Explore the fascinating Valley of Desolation in the Camdeboo National Park with a family-friendly hike. The trail offers breathtaking views, and the relatively easy paths make it suitable for all ages.

Enjoy a picnic amidst the unique rock formations and create lasting memories against this spectacular backdrop. Bloukrans Bungee Jumping For those who enjoy thrilling adventures, experience the ultimate adrenaline rush by taking a leap off the Bloukrans Bridge, home to the world's highest commercial bungee jump.

Plunge 216 metres into the Bloukrans River Gorge and enjoy breathtaking views during this exhilarating free-fall. Bloukrans Bridge is home to the world's highest commercial bungee jump. Picture: INSTAGRAM Jeffrey's Bay Shell Museum Take a break from the beach in Jeffrey's Bay and explore the Shell Museum. With an extensive collection of shells from around the world, the museum provides an educational and visually captivating experience.

Kids can learn about marine life, and the museum's interactive displays add an extra layer of fun. Wild Coast Kayaking Adventure Take on the ocean with a sea kayaking expedition along the Wild Coast, exploring sea caves, hidden coves, and popular beaches.

Paddle through the clear waters, keeping an eye out for marine life, and witness the stunning coastal landscapes from a unique vantage point. Mountain Biking in Tsitsikamma National Park Navigate the rugged terrains and scenic trails of Tsitsikamma National Park on a mountain biking adventure.