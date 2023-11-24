5 travel tips for staying healthy and energised this summer

As the days grow longer and the weather heats up, summer is the perfect time to hit the road for an adventure. But the last thing you want on your travel itinerary is getting sick.

And whether you are hopping on an international flight, road-tripping in a car or camping, here are some travel tips to help you manage your health while you are away from home. By following these tips, you can keep your body in top shape and get the most out of your travel experience. It’s important to stay hydrated, especially if you’re on the beach or in a drier climate. Picture: Pexels/Marcos Flores. Stay hydrated

When you are out and about, it is so easy to forget to drink enough water. Carrying a foldable, soft bottle makes carrying around water easier, as it can be placed into a pocket. Also, remember that if you are in a drier climate than you are used to, you will need to drink more water. Mind your allergies

If you are on medications or have asthma or food allergies, make sure that you pack your medications and supplies. Managing your symptoms while you are travelling, is an important way to ensure that you have a healthy, stress-free vacation. Packing your own snacks will help you save money, and it’s healthier. Picture: Pexels/Annelies Brouw Pack your own snacks

You can carry most foods through security at the airport. It is smart to prepare ahead of time. You can stash home-made granola bars, popcorn or fresh fruit, like apples, in your bag. This will prevent unhealthy eating and will allow you to save money. Eat and drink in moderation Being on holiday can make it easy to overindulge, so it helps to strike a balance between nutritious meals and occasional splurges.

If you have a hearty dinner planned, consider eating lighter, plant-based foods during the day. You can also consume a healthy mix of foods, including fruit and vegetables, which can boost your immune system and improve your mood. You can’t go wrong with some berries and dark, leafy greens, like kale or bok choy. But remember to stay healthy during your travels by avoiding undercooked food and unsafe tap water.