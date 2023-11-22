6 safe places in Mzansi for a bespoke solo vacation

Travelling solo is an adventurous way to tour and experience a destination. Despite South Africa facing several challenges, including high crime rates and being known as the rape capital of the world, safe solo travel is possible. The country does have beautiful places to visit and explore, but, like with every solo adventure, it is vital to remain cautious and alert.

And while back-packing and just winging your travel itinerary is what might come to mind when considering travelling solo, you can curate your trip and plan a bespoke getaway. The beauty of luxury solo travel is the safety and comfort that come with bespoke services. This includes having a personal concierge service or a chauffeur to drive you around. These benefits allows you to enjoy the finer things in life as a solo traveller solo. As the country marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, here are some safe places to visit for a bespoke solo vacation in South Africa.

Stellenbosch Wine farm sunset in Stellenbosch at a beautiful hotel with an infinity pool. Picture: Unsplash. Explore the winelands with Stellenbosch as your home base. Stellies - as it is affectionately known as - is acclaimed for its picturesque vineyards, stunning mountain views, and its rich cultural heritage. The town also has a vibrant nightlife, excellent restaurants, and various outdoor activities. It is the perfect destination for those looking for a unique and memorable experience, as well as for oenophiles looking to enjoy South Africa’s best wine offerings. Consider a stay at the five-star Asara Wine Estate & Hotel from R 4 192 a night.

Camps Bay A view of Camps Bay with the Twelve Apostles Mountains in the background. Picture: Unsplash. For a bikini babe, upmarket Camps Bay draws crowds to its namesake beach, known for its fine white sand, natural rock swimming pool and views of the Twelve Apostles mountains. As a solo traveller you can also enjoy posh seafood restaurants, mellow cafes and cocktail bars, with patios overlooking the promenade. Nearby, Promenade Mall has boutiques selling fashion and beachwear, while the intimate Theatre on the Bay stages drama, musicals and comedy.

You can book also book a stay at Azamare Guest House offering the best sea views and sunsets over the ocean from R 4 366. Umhlanga Rocks Umhlanga Light House beach in Durban. Picture: Unsplash. Umhlanga in Durban has grown from being a small, quiet village, to a thriving area that offers all the amenities of a well established town, whilst still retaining the feel of a friendly sea-side community.

The recent development of Oceans Mall in the precinct has also brought in luxury to upmarket area which also offer designer stores, fine dining restaurants and cafes, which are all close to the beach. Consider a stay at this elegant oasis as you explore the region's most popular beaches. A stay at Radisson Blu starts from R1,715.29 a night. Hillcrest

The Umgeni Steam Railway at Stokers Arms in Kloof. Picture: Instagram. For solo travellers looking to escape the buzz of the city and connect with nature, Hillcrest is a safe haven. It’s a great base for those looking to explore the Valley of a Thousand Hills. You can also a hike at Krantzkloof Nature Reserve or take train ride on the Umgeni Steam Railway and enjoy breathtaking views of the region. Hillcrest used to be a small sleepy village but it is now a booming suburb in Durban, filled with interesting shops, crafts, markets and restaurants.

You can stay at the Ammazulu African Palace from R 1500 a night. Sandton An aerial view of Sandton in Johannesburg Gauteng. Picture: Unsplash. For the chic solo traveller who loves being in the city when exploring, Sandton is a cosmopolitan where you can meet people from all over South Africa and the world.

It is almost synonymous with the concept of shopping, with large malls around almost every corner, all filled with the latest in designer clothing, beautiful home ware and the latest in technology. But for those searching for something a little different, Sandton also offers a number of interesting markets where quaint, unique and interesting arts, crafts and other merchandise can be found. You can also enjoy a cup of coffee at an upmarket restaurant and view the Mandela Statue at Mandela Square. As you explore Sandton, you can stay at Sandton Hotel offering breathtaking views in the heart of Sandton from R 1700 a night.

Waterberg A woman traveller enjoys the sunset with a giraffe at a safari destination. Picture: Unsplash. For a one of a kind safari experience, the Waterberg is a picturesque safari destination in Limpopo that can be accessed by road or air. It can serve as a base destination to travel to other parts of the African wilderness, including quick access to Johannesburg and Botswana.

This region also has spectacular views of the rolling hills, as well as valleys, gorges and other natural water features and natural wonders which can be explored on exciting game viewing excursions. Indigenous mammals found in this area include the white rhino, giraffe, warthog, lion, hyena, leopard, impala, blue wildebeest and kudu. The Waterberg area is well known for its archaeological finds which date to the Stone Age, as well as evolutionary finds related to the origin of humans.