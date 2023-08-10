Women’s Month is the perfect time to take a girls’ trip and explore Mzansi and the adventures it offers

It’s Women's Month! And there’s no better time to plan an extraordinary girls’ trip. With diverse landscapes and cultural experiences, the possibilities are endless in South Africa. Whether you're a wine enthusiast, food lover, adventure seeker or relaxation seeker, there is something for everyone. Cape Town Escape

Explore the beauty of Cape Town, a city that has it all – stunning landscapes, rich culture, and vibrant nightlife. Hike up Table Mountain, visit the colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, and take a boat trip to Robben Island for a historical tour. Enjoy fine dining at the trendy restaurants and end the day with cocktails at one of the city's rooftop bars. Table Mountain Hike

Embark on a hike up Table Mountain, a must-do activity in Cape Town. You can choose from various trails, and once you reach the top, you'll be rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of the city and the surrounding coastline. Bo-Kaap Cultural Tour Colourful houses in Bo-Kaap. Picture: INSTAGRAM Explore the vibrant Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, known for its colourful houses and rich Cape Malay culture. Join a guided walking tour to learn about the area's history.

Step into the heart of Cape Malay cuisine with a warm welcome from food enthusiast Faldela Tolker at her lilac-coloured house. As you enter her kitchen, the tantalizing aroma of spices fills the air, emanating from a large simmering pot on the stove. In this predominantly Muslim neighbourhood, the flavours are as vibrant as the brightly painted houses that grace the slopes of Signal Hill. Cape Malay cuisine is a fusion of African traditions with influences from Malaysian and Indonesian slaves brought to South Africa by the Dutch centuries ago.

Chef Faldela’s cooking classes offer a unique opportunity to explore this culinary heritage. The girls are going to love it! Nightlife in Long Street Experience the energetic nightlife of Long Street, known for its bustling bars, restaurants, and live music venues. Enjoy a fun-filled night of dancing and celebrating with your girlfriends

Wine and Dine in the Winelands Embark on a wine tour through the Cape Winelands, just outside Cape Town. Visit Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, and Paarl to savour award-winning wines and indulge in gourmet cuisine at the many vineyard restaurants. The beautiful vineyard settings make it a perfect backdrop for unforgettable photos. Franschhoek Wine Tram

The wine tram is a unique way to explore the renowned Franschhoek wine region. Picture: INSTAGRAM Hop on the Franschhoek Wine Tram for a laid-back and unhurried wine tour experience. The tram takes you through the picturesque Franschhoek Valley, stopping at various wineries along the way. The wine tram is a unique way to explore the renowned Franschhoek wine region. Instead of driving, you'll travel in an open-sided tram or tram-bus, which adds a touch of novelty and fun to the experience. Many of the vineyards in Franschhoek are owned and operated by women winemakers making it the perfect stop this women’s month. It provides a unique perspective on the passion and skill that goes into winemaking.

Along the wine tram route, you'll find vineyard restaurants and picnic spots with delectable cuisine and stunning settings. It's a perfect opportunity to savour delicious food, share stories, and create lasting memories. In addition to wine tasting, some vineyards offer boutique shopping, where you can find unique souvenirs, local crafts, and gourmet products. It adds a touch of retail therapy to the day. Garden Route Adventure

Take a road trip along the Garden Route, one of South Africa's most scenic drives. Enjoy the stunning landscapes, stop at charming towns like Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, and experience outdoor activities such as bungee jumping or zip-lining at the Bloukrans Bridge, which is the world's highest commercial bungee jump. Safari Experience Go on an unforgettable safari in one of South Africa's renowned game reserves or national parks, such as Kruger National Park or Madikwe Game Reserve. Spot the Big Five and other magnificent wildlife while staying in luxurious lodges or tented camps.

Apart from traditional game drives, Madikwe Hills offers unique safari activities such as guided bush walks, birdwatching, and stargazing experiences. These activities provide a deeper connection with nature and allow you to appreciate the finer details of the African bush. The lodge features luxurious and spacious suites with private plunge pools and panoramic views of the bushveld. It's a perfect retreat after a day of exciting game drives, providing a comfortable and indulgent setting for relaxation and pampering. Madikwe Hills. Picture: INSTAGRAM Lesotho Highlands Adventure

For a unique experience, venture into the Lesotho Highlands, a mountainous kingdom surrounded by South Africa. Go on horseback rides through picturesque landscapes and interact with the warm and welcoming Basotho people. Hike in the Maloti Mountains and visit breathtaking sites like the Tsoelike or Maletsunyane Waterfalls, offering picture-perfect moments with your girlfriends. Cultural experience in Soweto

Engage in the history and culture of South Africa by visiting Soweto, the vibrant township in Johannesburg. Take a guided tour to learn about the struggle against apartheid, visit the Mandela House, and interact with the local community. Stroll along Vilakazi Street, the only street in the world to have been home to two Nobel Peace Prize winners - Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Enjoy a Shebeen Experience where you can taste local foods, enjoy live music, and dance with the locals.

Drakensberg Retreat Highest pub in Africa, Picture: INSTAGRAM Find tranquillity in the Drakensberg Mountains, a Unesco World Heritage site. Go on breathtaking hikes, explore caves with ancient San rock art, and enjoy wellness activities like yoga and spa treatments in the midst of nature. Explore the Royal Natal National Park in the Drakensberg Mountains, home to the iconic Amphitheatre and the Tugela Falls, one of the world's highest waterfalls.

Sip on a drink at the highest pub in Africa in the Sani Mountain Lodge, located at the top of the Sani Pass in the Drakensberg Mountains on the border between South Africa and Lesotho. The lodge sits at an elevation of approximately 2,874 meters above sea level. The Sani Mountain Lodge is a popular stop for travellers and adventurers. The lodge provides a warm and cosy refuge for those travelling through this remote and rugged area. It's a unique and memorable experience for those seeking adventure and the opportunity to reach new heights – quite literally!

Addo Elephant National Park For animal lovers, a trip to Addo Elephant National Park near Port Elizabeth is a must. Witness elephants in their natural habitat and spot other wildlife such as lions, zebras, and buffalo. Durban vibes

Florida Road, Durban. Picture: INSTAGRAM Visit the Victoria Street Market and enjoy a shopping experience where you will find a wide range of spices, fabrics, crafts, and other unique souvenirs. Take a Zulu Cultural Tour where you and the girls can learn about the rich Zulu culture and heritage in a cultural tour in the Valley of a Thousand Hills. Visit traditional Zulu villages, watch traditional dance performances, and interact with the local community. Wander around Florida Road, a trendy and vibrant area known for its eclectic mix of restaurants, cafés, and boutiques. Enjoy brunch, cocktails, and live music at the various establishments.