7 safety tips to follow when visiting Table Mountain National Park this Easter

As the Easter holiday approaches, from March 29 to April 1, SANParks has said that it expects day visitor numbers to increase over this period at Table Mountain National Park (TMNP). Table Mountain National Park includes areas such Cape Point, Boulders Beach and the Table Mountain Cableway.

The park’s management highlighted that during this period, it usually hosts many families at its braai and picnic sites, sees an increased number of fisherman around its waters looking for yellow tail and snoek. The period is also a time of year for celebration with numerous religious groups to visiting the park to pray and rejoice. SANParks said that as part of safety measures at the park, Rangers and SEAM Team would be deployed at all visitor sites, as well as in the marine areas.

The helicopter will be deployed to conduct safety flights and to deploy SEAM Team and K9s on rapid response operations. If you’re planning on visiting the park this Easter, here are important safety tips to follow, according to the park’s management: Prepare

According to SANParks, preventative safety measures the responsibility of every park user. Park management advised visitors to research the area and be ready for weather changes. TMNP said you should carry the correct gear, water, shoes, hat sunblock, jacket and leave valuables at home in preparation for your outing. Don’t travel alone

If you’re new to Cape Town, TMNP management recommended that you hire a registered guide who knows the mountain. It cautioned travellers against travelling alone or in two and recommended that you hike or cycle in groups of four or more. Management said its best to join a hiking group as a way of discovering the mountain. You should also advise someone where you are going and what time to expect you back.

Stick to your path When it comes to your route, TMNP said that you should take a map and also adhere to your path in order to be safe. Stay connected

Another important safety tip the park advised is you carry your phone, save emergency numbers and make sure your phone is always charged for a pleasant experience. Protect yourself TMNP management advised visitors to be alert at all times. “Be vigilant at ATMs and in crowds. Don’t carry large sums of cash or display valuables,” said TMNP.

They said that if you do have the misfortune of being a victim of crime, report it to the police station as soon as possible. Reporting on social media is not helpful as the park cannot open a case against a potential mugger if you did not log the case with SAPS. Be environmentally-conscious