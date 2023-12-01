7 unexpected items you should pack this holiday

Preparing for a holiday often involves meticulous planning, with travellers packing everything they think they will need. However, it's the unexpected items that can truly save the day in some situations.

According to Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for Milton, when travelling, sometimes you find yourself muttering the words, “If only I had known”. There are many items that we never think of packing but soon discover that they would have come in handy. So here are some items Ragavan believes should be added to the checklist when packing. A travel-sized sewing kit

According to Ragavan, an unexpected wardrobe malfunction can throw a wrench into your holiday plans. “A small sewing kit with needles, thread, and safety pins can be a lifesaver when faced with a torn seam or a loose button, ensuring your outfit remains intact for your adventures,” she said. Mini first aid kit

Ragavan also said that no one wants to use a first aid kit while on holiday, but a compact one can come in handy. “Band-aids, antiseptic wipes, and pain relievers can address minor injuries and headaches, providing quick relief when you least expect it,” she said. A decongestant

Ragavan also advised travellers not to forget that a different location can cause allergies to flare-up and packing a decongestant to help ease these symptoms is essential. “Karvol capsules are perfect for alleviating congestion and leaving you feeling your best on holiday. “They include aromatic oils such as eucalyptus, camphor, thymol, lavender and menthol which when released work together to help with the symptoms of congestion, providing easy breathing and a clear head,” she said.

Reusable water bottle The brand manager also highlighted that staying hydrated is essential when you're exploring a bustling city or hiking through nature. “Stay refreshed at all times without spending unnecessary money on bottled water,” she said.

Sterilising tablets Ragavan said that when going to a new location you may want to sterilise your drinking water. “Milton tablets are small and compact, and easy to take with you on holiday and even on a hike. Milton tablets kill 99.9% of germs and this includes bacteria associated with water-borne diseases,” she said.

Portable phone charger In our tech-centric world, Ragavan said that the last thing you want is an uncharged phone battery. “A portable charger can be a saviour when you least expect it, ensuring you stay connected, capture those unforgettable moments, and navigate unfamiliar places without the worry of a drained battery,” she said.

Ziplock bags And finally, Ragavan revealed that you need Ziplock bags as these versatile bags have many uses. “From protecting your electronics during sudden rain showers to keeping snacks fresh and preventing leaks from toiletries, Ziplock bags are simple yet surprisingly handy,” she said.