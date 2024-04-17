A quick FYI on voting for South Africans living abroad

May is set to be significant time for many South Africans whether they are in the country or living abroad. In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the South African National Elections will take place on May 29 this year. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) revealed in January that over 18 469 South African citizens living in 101 countries around the world had started registering to vote using its newly launched online registration portal system, which has been operational since December 2023.

According to the IEC, the countries with the most people registered online to date include the UK (5 938), Netherlands (1 844), Germany (746), US (821), Ireland (675), United Arab Emirates (1 068), China (515), Australia (588), New Zealand (314), Cuba (293), Portugal (284) and Belgium (280). South Africans have so far registered in 28 countries on the African continent. They include Mauritius (316), Lesotho (224) Namibia (148), Botswana (170), Zambia (96), Zimbabwe (77), Kenya (73), Ghana (45) and Tanzania (40). With many South Africans living abroad, here is a summary of what you need to know before you cast your vote in May.

When to vote? Though the elections are set for May 29, South Africans living abroad will cast their votes on May 17 and 18 at South African missions around the world. Which election to participate in?

When it comes to election day, South Africans living abroad can only vote in the national elections and not in the provincial elections, regional elections for National Assembly, or municipal elections. Who is eligible to vote? In order to vote at this year’s national elections, you have to make sure that are a registered voter, are 18 years of age (you can register to vote from age 16) and have a valid South African ID (green barcoded ID book, or a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate).

The IEC has indicated that South Africans voting abroad are no longer required to have both a passport and an ID to vote. It is important to note that voter registration applications have now closed. On the move? South Africans living abroad have until April 22 to submit a VEC10 form notifying the IEC of their intention to vote out-of-country at an accredited mission that they are not registered to vote at, on the predetermined date only, as per the election timetable.