Air France named the official partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Air France has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 Organising Committee (OCOG), making it the official partner of the 33rd Olympics. As part of the agreement, the airline pledged to continue to back the global event it has been supporting since becoming the partner of the Paris 2024 bid in 2016.

Air France-KLM Group CEO Benjamin Smith said the airline was proud to extend its partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. “After the thrill of Paris being awarded the Games, we can’t wait to contribute to making this global event a success. The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 speak to our goals and values at Air France. “Come summer 2024, we will help the very best of France soar worldwide like never before, on the wings of excellence, respect and inclusion,” said Smith.

Anne Rigail, the CEO of Air France, said it was marshalling all its resources to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 a success. “Preparations got under way months ago as we ramp up toward next summer and the work of getting the athletes and fans to the various Olympic and Paralympic venues. “This is quite the journey we and our 38 000 employees – pilots, flight attendants and ground teams – are eager to embark on and share with visitors from all over the world,” said Rigail.

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said that they were especially thrilled to welcome Air France to the Paris 2024 journey as Official Partner of the Games. “The storied airline is an iconic jewel of the French economy, it enjoys a strong history with the Games, and it has been supporting us since the bid phase in 2016. “Together with Air France, we look forward to welcoming the world and delivering on our promise to host the Olympics with a French touch, while honouring our slogan: Games wide open,” said Estanguet.

Air France said that it had mobilised its teams in Paris and across the globe to prepare for the arrival of the athletes, fans and media in France for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. “Special attention will be given to travellers with reduced mobility or a disability, who will be able to avail themselves of the airline’s Saphir service for assistance. “Air France will assist with the check-in process at the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Seine-Saint-Denis to allow athletes to check in their luggage and sport equipment directly on-site for their return flight.