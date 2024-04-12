Bespoke getaways for couples to enjoy this autumn

Cooler temperatures equal more time spent indoors and cuddling up with your loved one. Each season has a romantic element. Autumn sparks the desire to spend quality time with someone special, whether drinking wine and exploring vineyards, holding hands and hiking up a mountain, jumping from one art gallery to the next in the city or just locking yourselves away in a forest cabin or farm retreat.

Couple retreats offer seclusion and allow couples privacy to rekindle their flame. For many, South Africa is the land of milk and honey, so why not enjoy the benefits of living in the land of the blessed? If you’re looking for cosy baecation ideas, here are five suggestions: Red wine and passion in Franschhoek Valley

A suite at La Petite Ferme in Franschhoek. Picture: Webiste Franschhoek Valley is among the most breathtaking wine valleys in the world and provides visitors with intimacy and mystery. Franschhoek is also known as the culinary capital of South Africa and couples can enjoy views of majestic mountain scenery, lush vineyards and the quaint European feel of the pavement shops and restaurants along the main road. La Petite Ferme is an hour’s drive from Cape Town. It’s a one-stop destination offering luxury accommodation, cuisine and fine wines.

A stay at the hotel starts from R5 480 a night for two. Cosy autumn stay in the Natal Midlands Granny Mouse Country House & Spa in the Midlands. Picture: Website The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands is located between the magnificent Drakensberg mountains, KwaZulu-Natal’s game reserves and the eThekwini-Durban metropolitan area.

The region offers a wealth of natural attractions, among them Midmar Dam where you can enjoy a picnic, lakeside walks and water sports. Granny Mouse Country House & Spa is the perfect setting for a luxurious stay in the heart of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands Meander and at the foot of the World Heritage uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Mountains. The hotel’s suites offer sweeping views over the Lions River Valley. A stay at the hotel starts from R2 075 a night for two.

Wild about love and life at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga Experience unparalleled luxury and comfort surrounded by the sights and sounds of the African wilderness at Lukimbi Safari Lodge. Picture: Instagram Mpumalanga is the safari capital of South Africa due to it being the home address of the Kruger National Park (KNP). The Kruger offers award-winning accommodation, smooth-running logistics and some of Africa’s best trackers and guides, ready to take you on Big Five game drives and thrilling walking safaris.

Visiting the region is the best way for a couple to enjoy the privacy and seclusion found in the African bush. Lukimbi Safari Lodge is one of only seven private concessions in Malelane at KNP and guests can experience a private safari in this vast protected reserve where the Big Five and a wide variety of other animals and birds roam free in their natural habitat. A stay at the lodge starts from R26 400 a night for two.

Art, food and love in Johannesburg A suite at The Peech Hotel in Melrose Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram Johannesburg is a city filled with endless possibilities for couples seeking adventure and memorable experiences. From historical explorations and adrenaline-pumping activities to romantic escapes, the South African metropolis offers a little something for every type of couple. As a melting part of cultures, exploring the cities art galleries is the perfect way to spend an evening in the city.

End your night with a fine-dining experience at one of the cities’ many popular restaurants. The Peech Hotel in Melrose is a purposefully designed boutique hotel offering a tranquil escape from the busy nearby hubs of Sandton, Rosebank and Melrose Arch. A stay at the hotel starts from R4 376 a night for two.

Rekindle your flame on the outskirts of Cape Town Solace Cederberg Tea Cabin 2. Picture: Instagram The Cederberg region is only two hours from Cape Town and yet the landscape is different – wilder and warmer with a raw, dramatic beauty. Clanwilliam and Citrusdal in the region offer towering mountains and brilliant purple and orange sunsets.