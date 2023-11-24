Best-selling adventure novel inspires readers to explore life's wonders

Embark on a transformative journey with "Let's Go Away," a captivating tale that invites readers into the adventurous world of Rahul. Authored by Rakshit Anand, this best-selling book transcends the conventional boundaries of life, offering a unique perspective on breaking barriers and embracing the adventures that life has to offer.

The story narrates about Rahul, a young boy from a small town, discovers his passion for exploration and travel, prompting him to run away from home in pursuit of a life-altering adventure. From the serene beaches where he forms lasting friendships to the challenging mountain terrains that bring him face to face with the fragility of life, Rahul's journey unfolds as a testament to his resilience and determination. The narrative not only captures the essence of Rahul's thrilling escapades but also sheds light on his literary aspirations.

"Let's Go Away" paints a vivid picture of how a seemingly ordinary young man transforms his life into something remarkably inspiring. The book follows Rahul's journey as he becomes a known writer, drawing motivation from the myriad experiences he encounters. This best-selling title’s continued success reflects Anand's entrepreneurial spirit, passion for exploration, and skill as a best selling author.

At the age of 19, he achieved a remarkable milestone, having traversed every state in India and authored four books. The narrative extends beyond literary pursuits to document his real-world exploration. Videos from his solo motorcycle journey, covering approximately 7500 kilometers along India's coastline, showcase the diverse cultures, festivals, food, and clothing of different states.

Anand's commitment to showcasing the beauty of India is evident, promoting the essence of a protected and vibrant nation. As the first Indian to complete the entire Camino de Santiago, the story carries not only the pride of his nation but also a message of unity and understanding. Amidst exploring Spain's rich culture and religious heritage, he seizes the opportunity to share his knowledge of India, aiming to spread awareness of his homeland's diverse and ancient traditions.

The journey goes beyond physical endurance, advocating for environmental consciousness and the importance of walking and fitness for a healthier lifestyle. Having completed a 12,000-kilometer bike trip last year, covering the entire border of India in just 40 days, Anand continues to push boundaries. Hailing from a small town in Jharkhand, he embodies big dreams, evident in his accomplishments and ongoing endeavors.

The documentation of his Camino de Santiago journey, along with tales of his Around the Border ride, will be part of his next literary offerings, solidifying Anand's position as an influential storyteller and explorer. In a recent interview, he shared insights into his ongoing 30-day, 1000-kilometre walking pilgrimage. Commencing just two days ago in Rome, this religious and cultural expedition, reminiscent of India's Kanwar Yatra, aims to delve deeper into spirituality and cultural understanding. This journey symbolises a dedication to cultural exchange and global exploration.