Boity Thulo shares sultry bikini pics at a seaside location, taking a time out from work and South Africa’s cold front

It’s snowing in the Western Cape and most of the country is also experiencing a cold front when we thought spring was finally here. The country has also been moved up to load shedding stage 6 but these are definitely not the issues that TV personality, entrepreneur and rapper Boity Thulo signed up for this week.

Thulo is enjoying some time out at an undisclosed seaside location, wild guess probably Mauritius. Thulo took to Instagram and X to share sultry pictures of herself in a thong bikini, showing off her summer-ready body and peachy bottom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) In the pictures, she is standing on the shoreline, braids blowing in a cool breeze with yachts and green mountains in the background – definitely the stuff dream holiday destinations are made of.

In the post captioned, “Out of office…. 🍑✌🏾😊”, Thulo is clearly ushering in spring and summer for all those people freezing around the country. The post has received more than 120K likes on Instagram and over 314K views on Twitter. Instagram follower, Luis Munana, commented: “We were never ready 🔥.”