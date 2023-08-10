Looking for Mzansi’s best soft-life spots? These ‘pamper me’ havens are worth visiting

It’s Women’s Month and ladies across the country deserve a time out and pampering fit for a queen. Of course, there are plenty of ways to celebrate but the best is to have a private pamper session with the special women in your life.

If you’re looking for ideas on how to spoil yourself and those women near and dear to you, think poolside mimosas, wine tasting with brunch or a spa date followed by dinner and a good night’s rest. Try to create an environment where you can share and empower each other as you navigate the journey of womanhood. As such, here are five luxury getaways for that “pamper me” vibe.

Sala Beach House, Ballito Morning ocean views at Sala Beach House. Picture: Instagram For the ladies who love the beach and seaside views, consider Sala Beach House in Thompson’s Bay, Ballito. A 5-star boutique beachfront hotel and spa, it offers the ultimate coastal escape featuring tranquillity and wellness among the palm trees.

Sala is perfect a brunch date, dinner or just a stay at the property. The hotel’s main house features four guest rooms and three suites, while a self-contained three-bedroomed bungalow boasts its own pool, living area and kitchen for those who prefer a little more privacy. Enjoy a massage on the deck while overlooking the Indian Ocean at Sala Beach House. Picture: Instagram Enjoy private access to a protected tidal pool and swimming beach or enjoy unspoilt views over brunch, while overlooking the Indian Ocean. The spa provides a serene retreat, offering thoughtfully designed treatments which spark the senses and inspire connection to oneself and to nature and you can also wake up to yoga on the beach and breakfast.

The hotel’s spa is currently offering packages that include a spa treatment with three-course lunch starting from R1 995 per person. A stay at the beach house starts from R4 620 per person sharing for the Courtyard Suite. Brahman Hills, Midlands Snow-covered plains at Brahman Hills. Picture: Instagram Need a break coupled with a luxury farm stay? Brahman Hills, the jewel of the Midlands, offers the perfect getaway.

The 30 hotel rooms are conveniently located around The Barn, meaning you have easy access to all the dining and bar facilities. The rooms are tastefully styled, come furnished with king-size or twin bed options and have their own private garden. The hotel also offers a variety of self-catering cottages for those seeking more privacy. Enjoy a spa treatment with your best friend using Healing Earth products. Picture: Instagram There is also the Skyfall Restaurant and spa on the property, so you can plan a relaxed day around those activities or explore all that the Midlands has to offer in food and wine tasting.

Brahman Hills is currently offering a Healing Earth Spa Pamper Weekend that includes a two-night stay for two in a luxe garden room, including breakfast, Healing Earth gift in the room upon arrival, dinner at one of their restaurants and spa treatment for R7 990. Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa, Sandton Enjoy suburban luxury in Sandton. Picture: Instagram This award-winning boutique hotel, located in a tranquil suburb of Sandton, impresses with its Balinese Spa, excellent restaurant and world-class suites.

Opulent design and personalised service await guests at Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa. You can start the day with breakfast at a time that suits you best and enjoy a massage at the spa afterwards, where you can also treat yourself to a cleansing facial or traditional South-East Asian treatment. Spend your chilly days in Balinese-style splendour and enjoy the undercover heated hydro pool at the Fairlawns Spa. Picture: Instagram The hotel’s restaurant also serves an array of seasonal dishes, all prepared with local ingredients, and guests can dine next to the pool or opt for the imposing dining room. Lavish designs and luxurious furnishings make each of the spacious suites unique, and you and the girls can wake up to stunning views of Fairlawns’ landscaped garden.

The hotel is currently offering a “Take time out without leaving the city” stay in a luxurious Courtyard Suite for two nights at R9 800 per couple. This package includes a four-course wine-pairing dinner, fondue in your suite or the terrace and breakfast served daily in their flagship restaurant, Amuse-Bouche. Santé Wellness Retreat and Spa, Western Cape

Relax in heavenly luxury at Santé Wellness Retreat. Surrounded by magnificent mountains, Santé provides the ideal escape from reality. Picture: Instagram Nestled in a valley and surrounded by the magnificent Drakenstein mountains, the accommodation options include stunning villa suites, retreat suites and a deluxe retreat suite. Enter a haven with serene spaces and uncomplicated luxury, full of heart with generous hospitality, relaxed friendly service and exquisite, honestly healthy cuisine. There is easy access to their Santé Health Optimizing Royal Retreat, the first of its kind in the world, and a comprehensive Bio-Energy centre.

August is Women’s Month. Santé is offering a fun and exciting woman’s health-screening experience. Picture: Instagram An all-inclusive retreat at Santé Wellness including accommodation at the Villa Suite, all meals – exquisite honestly healthy cuisine – three spa treatments per person and access to their facilities, including heated indoor pool and Jacuzzi, fitness centre and labyrinth, starts from R6 915 per person sharing for a one-night stay. The Bush Spa: Thornybush Game Lodge, Mpumalanga The interiors at Kamara House are a contemporary mix of organic textures and tones that echo its quintessential bush setting. Picture: Instagram If you and your special someone or girlfriends are looking for a pamper session in the bush, look no further than Thornybush Game Lodge in the Greater Kruger Park in Mpumalanga.

Open your heart and soul to the wonders of safari and beauty of the wild where you’ll wake with the birds and feel the sun warm the Earth, and sleep to the sounds of nature as the night sky dances silently with the stars. The lodge offers solo safari experiences (not saying you should leave your mates, but just in case) and wellness safaris experiences. Explore the enchanting Big Five, take guided walks and enjoy spa treatments against the backdrop of nature. Thornybush Game Lodg offers world-class game drives focusing on nature’s calming effects, as well as self-indulging in the lodge’s iconic spa treatments. Picture: Instagram Thornybush Africology Spa and Wellness Centre is the latest introduction to the game lodge’s expansion, and its wellness safari experiences are being offered exclusively for Thornybush Game Lodge, Kamara House, Saseka Tented Camp and Little Saseka guests.