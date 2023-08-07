Cruise Vacations receives top honour as Best Luxury Cruise Agency in Southern Africa

Continuing their success, Cruise Vacations has once again proven its excellence in the industry by being awarded the Best Luxury Cruise Agency – Southern Africa at the 2023 African Excellence Awards. This latest recognition marks the third commendation in less than a year for the Johannesburg-based boutique cruise agency.

The African Excellence Awards are a significant platform that recognises and celebrates the finest achievements in the African industry. They serve as a guide to the key sectors propelling growth across the continent, honouring outstanding companies and individuals whose entrepreneurship has strengthened Africa's position as the next global economic powerhouse. The winners are selected through a rigorous and innovative process based on merit. Strict criteria ensure that only the most deserving companies achieve success in the programme, regardless of their size.

Nominees undergo comprehensive research related to company performance, productivity, quality of products and services and customer satisfaction. Additionally, MEA Markets, an organisation established in 2010 with a dedicated focus on offering Africa some of the world's most luxurious cruise products, has also bestowed Cruise Vacations with the prestigious title of appointed general sales agents for renowned cruise lines across the globe. Gaynor Galbraith Neill, the managing director of Cruise Vacations, expressed her joy and pride upon receiving recognition for their outstanding achievements.

The agency was founded in 2010 with a commitment to provide Africa with some of the world's finest luxury cruise products Gaynor Galbraith-Neill said: “It has been our busiest year to date, and to know that our hard work, innovation and service standards are being noticed and acknowledged is highly motivating and a great honour.” Cruise Vacations has received various awards in the travel industry In 2022 they were named “Africa's Best Cruise Travel Agency” by the World Cruise Awards and received the title of Best Luxury and Expedition Cruise Travel Experts in Gauteng from the MEA Business Awards.