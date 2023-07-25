Cape Town gears up for Africa’s first Netball World Cup

The event will run from the July 28 until August 6 will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and promises an unforgettable experience for netball enthusiasts worldwide. Fan Park experience

As the Netball World Cup Trophy graces the city with its presence, preparations are in full swing to construct a family-oriented Fan Park just outside the CTICC. This lively hub will offer netball fans of all ages an oasis of fun and entertainment. With a massive screen broadcasting matches, the Fan Park will create an atmosphere as supporters come together to cheer on their favourite teams. Attendees can also engage in interactive games, enjoy cultural performances, and marvel at the vibrant Cape Town Carnival floats. The Fan Park promises to be a joyous celebration of netball and camaraderie.

A boost to tourism and economy The event is expected to leave a lasting impact on Cape Town's tourism and economic sectors. Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), sees this as a proud moment for the city.

Hosting international sporting events like this reaffirms Cape Town's reputation as a world-class eventing destination, building on its previous successes in hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2010. With several teams from different World Netball regions already in the city, visitors and organisers alike will contribute to the local economy through accommodation, dining, and other spending. City eventing destination

Southern Sun, one of the country's leading hotel groups, has been announced as the official hotel partner for the Netball World Cup. The hotel chain is delighted to welcome all participating teams and will host them at its world-class hotels across the city. Samantha Clingham, Southern Sun's Operations Director for the Cape Region, emphasises that this global sporting event presents an excellent opportunity for Cape Town to showcase its unique blend of culture, warmth, and extraordinary experiences to the world. A legacy of sporting excellence

The Netball World Cup 2023 is another feather in Cape Town's cap, adding to a remarkable year of global sporting events in the city. From cricket tournaments to ice hockey championships and Formula E racing, Cape Town continues to establish itself as a top-tier city for international events. Additionally, this October, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will further elevate the city's status as a global sporting destination, firmly putting it on the world stage. The anticipation is palpable as Cape Town gears up to host Africa's first Netball World Cup. The event promises a thrilling Fan Park experience and an economic boost for the city.