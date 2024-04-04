Craving for a bunny chow? Give these KZN spots a try

For a curious traveller, discovering a country by its cuisine is a fantastic way to delve into its culture and geographical context. After all, the ingredients define a place. Having said that, bunny chow throws in a surprise. This popular “fast food” was created way back in the 19th century and continues to shine in various cities of South Africa, particularly Durban.

Bunny chow represents the fabric of SA’s rich and colourful heritage. It is made from half a loaf of bread, with the inside scooped out and kept to dip in the gravy. The hollow loaf is then filled with delicious authentic Indian curry made from lamb, mutton or vegetables. Beef, chicken, or mince can also be used. The stories of how the meal became known as “bunny chow” are varied, however, one I heard more than once was that of Indian merchants who used to sell it under a banyan, or “bania”, tree. It became known as bania chow. The name was eventually shortened to “bunny chow”.

Just know that if you go to Durban and a group invites you to grab some bunnies for lunch, never fear, they are inviting you to taste the popular delicious Indian curry dish. The iconic meal is a must-try for any food enthusiast. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal consulted its “bunny boffins” for suggestions on where to indulge in a good bunny chow. Below are some of the suggestions:

Cane Cutters. Picture: Cane Cutters Facebook Cane Cutters Cane Cutters is an authentic Durban-style curry restaurant in Glenwood in Durban and in uMhlanga. The restaurant offers some of the city’s best bunny chows. You have to try the mutton bunny chow which comes highly recommended, as does the prawn roti. For vegetarians, the mixed vegetable bunny chow is an excellent option.

Capsicum Restaurant at the Britannia Hotel, Umgeni Road At Capsicum Restaurant, patrons are spoilt for choice as the menu offers a broad range of food, from traditionally cooked curries to grills. The restaurant has become well known for its delicious mutton bunny chows and its iconic chops-chutney but it is also renowned for its grilled seafood.

The Hollywoodbets Bunny Bar, Springfield Park For more than 18 years, the Hollywood Bunny Bar, part of the Hollywoodbets Group, has been plating a show-stopper bunny chow that has appealed to a diverse range of palates. It also hire out its Hollywood Bunny Bar bus for special occasions. The fully equipped food truck serves mouth-watering foods that make for a flavourful, and great addition to any event.

House of Curries House of Curries, on Florida Road, has been the main curry shop in the upmarket area since 1999. The relaxed venue in the bustling street comes highly rated. For the owners, quality comes first and this is evident in its curries. The Hollywoodbets lamb bunny. Picture: Supplied Impulse by the Sea

Nestled in the scenic surrounds of Tinley Manor Beach, boasting simplicity at its best, Impulse by the Sea exudes a casual ambiance flanked by beautiful sea views and the tranquillity of the beach. The restaurant comes highly recommended for delicious meals of the highest standard, as well as a hospitable dining experience. Renowned for its legendary curries and hands-on approach, the restaurant is a must-stop for visitors passing through the scenic part of The Dolphin Coast.

Gate of India, Gillitts Gate of India promises an unforgettable journey through the tastes and aromas of North India. Every aspect of the restaurant is designed to provide patrons with an unparalleled dining experience. With more than150 options to choose from, every dish is a testament to the culinary heritage of North India.

The Green Chilli Located in Shelly Beach, at The Green Chilli, you can select mild, medium or hot strengths for most of the dishes which, in effect, further adds to the selection of dishes in the comprehensive menu. Whether you dine in or opt for a takeaway, you can be assured of a delicious Indian meal that will delight your senses. Their chefs are skilled and use recipes that have been handed down through many generations.