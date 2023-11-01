Cruise into summer with these 6 destination holidays

Cruise holidays are easy to plan and offer great value for money since you get all in one deals and packages for food, accommodations, daytime and evening entertainment and transportation between destinations. As a pack-up and-go holiday, cruising is the one of the best ways to travel as cruise ships are also family-friendly and offer safety, luxury, fun and the opportunity to mingle with people from all walks of life.

South Africa has beautiful ports in Cape Town and Durban where cruise ships dock and travellers get the opportunity to also explore our cities. For instance, MSC Splendida will be arriving in Durban and South Africa at the end of November for the first time. This will also provide South Africans with the perfect opportunity to set sail and enjoy the cruise life this summer. If you’re looking for the perfect cruise to enjoy this season, consider these options:

Portuguese Island Hop Maputo Bay in Mozambique. Picture: Unsplash This summer get to know the warm Indian Ocean by exploring the Portuguese Island, Mozambique with MSC Cruises. The cruise line is offering a three-day cruise on MSC Splendida departing from Durban to the Portuguese Island. The Mozambican island is at the external limit of Maputo Bay and set between the African coast and the Indian Ocean.

Portuguese Island is a small, uninhabited island and one of MSC Cruises most enchanting destinations, where guests can enjoy a dip in the warm ocean waters or take a long walk around the island. The cruise starts from R6 240 a person. It includes meals and entertainment on-board, gratuities and port charges and taxes. Pomene Perfection

Northern Mozambique, Quirimbas Archipelago. Only Fisherman and a few tourists visit this tiny island. Picture: Unsplash Another destination waiting to be explored off the Mozambican coast is Pomene Island. MSC Splendida will be departing from Durban for the island in January, offering guests a four-day cruise on the Indian Ocean. Pomene is one of the most picturesque locations in Mozambique, and is part of the Pomene Nature Reserve, a protected marine area. With its warm hospitable locals, stretches of white sand that blend into the horizon, Pomene is perfect for some relaxation time on the beach and exploring and discovering the hidden gems the island has to offer.

A cruise to this destination starts from R7 620 a person and includes all meals and entertainment on-board, gratuities and port charges and taxes. Mzansi coast to coast Durban’s north beach pier, with surfers enjoying some waves. Picture: Unsplash If you’re looking to get to know South Africa, then consider this coast-to-coast cruise in March. MSC Slendida is offering a four-day cruise from Durban to Cape Town.

Cruisers will get to know South Africa’s beautiful coastline as they travel from east to west out at sea. Guests can look forward to full board in fine-dining restaurants, access to gym, pools and relaxation and also children’s club and activities. An interior cabin on the MSC Splendida starts from R5 337 a person.

4 City Tour in Southern Africa The place where the Namib desert meets the Atlantic Ocean, Swakopmund, Namibia. Picture: Unsplash Norwegian Cruise Line is also offering a four cities tour of Port Elizabeth, Durban and Lüderitz in Namibia. The 12-day cruise on Norwegian Dawn will start from Cape Town in February 2024 and offers guests holiday of a lifetime. Nature lovers can catch some sun or some waves at Aklantstrand Beach in stunning Richard’s Bay.

In Durban, travellers can go on a safari to see exotic animals like nowhere else on Earth. You can also explore the highest sand dune in Namibia (380m) near Swakopmund and Walvis Bay in Namibia. Norwegian Cruise Line offers 16 dining options, luxury rooms, free excursions and an open bar from R11 605, 26 ($619) a person.

Cape Town Cruise Tour Camps Bay in Cape Town with a view of the ocean and Table Mountain. Picture: Unsplash For those looking to get the best of the Mother City, Norwegian Cruise lIne is offering a 15-day cruise tour of Cape Town. This tour on Norwegian Cruise Line is sailing from February 2024, with overnight stays in Richards Bay and Cape Town. It includes a four-day or three-night pre-cruise tour of Cape Town. Guests will explore this vibrant, cosmopolitan city surrounded by nature, wildlife, beaches and vineyards.

You can also visit a variety of popular attractions with a guided tour that includes Table Mountain, Adderley Street and the colourful Bo-Kaap area. The trip includes a night’s hotel stay, with breakfast, airport to hotel transfer, city highlights featuring Table Mountain Two Game drives at Aquila Game Reserve Transfer to the ship. Guests can also discover their inner foodie with the wide range of restaurants on Norwegian Dawn.

A stay on the Norwegian Dawn starts from R30 900. 66 ($1648) a person. South Africa & Madagascar from Port Louis, Mauritius A view of Nosy Iranja, Madagascar. Picture: Unsplash For those looking for a deeper exploration of the Indian Ocean, Norwegian Cruise Line is also offering a 12-day cruise through Africa on Norwegian Dawn from January 2024 to February 2024.

Travellers will get to visit Pointe Des Gaelts where you'll be met with lush rainforests, beaches and stunning coral reefs. can also walk with the animals at Umlalazi Nature Reserve in Richards Bay and spend the night in Cape Town and hike to the top of Table Mountain or stop by the V&A Waterfront for some shopping. This trip has 9 ports of call in Mossel Bay, Port Elizabeth and Pomene.