Educator opens up about how travel has allowed him to capture unique moments

The world is beautiful and most of it wouldn’t have been seen if it wasn’t for photography. Travel photographers around the world have shared many beautiful pictures, inspiring many to pick their bags and explore the world and its wonders. According to KwaZulu-Natal north coast resident travel photographer and teacher, Ashveer Singh, living abroad made him amenable to learning about the world.

“When I’m not at work I enjoy travelling, hiking and making new friends. Living abroad in Germany and Vietnam has made me more open-minded and instilled a keenness to explore new cultures, places and foods both locally and internationally,” said Singh. “There was excitement in exploring new cultures, exotic cuisines and fascinating destinations with each destination unfolding a span of history, architecture and natural beauty,” he added. His passion for photography allowed him to capture unique encounters and fascinating moments, which he enjoyed sharing with others.

Ashveer Singh at Cape Point South Africa. Picture: Ashveer Singh/Supplied “My journey into photography began with a desire to capture and preserve fleeting moments of beauty in the world around me as I travelled. Photography became more than just a hobby; it became a passion, a way for me to document my journey through the world and share my unique perspective with others. “Through the lens of my camera, I found a voice, a means of storytelling that transcends language barriers,” said Singh. The educator said that, moreover, travel had fostered personal growth by pushing him out of his comfort zone while encouraging adaptability and resilience.

“Whether it’s witnessing breathtaking landscapes or forging connections with fellow adventurers, every journey leaves an indelible mark, enriching my life with unforgettable experiences and cherished memories,” he said. Singh said travel had been an unparalleled teacher in his life, imparting lessons that transcended mere sightseeing and exploration and taught him the value of embracing diversity, fostering empathy, and cultivating resilience. “Through travel, I’ve come to understand that the world is vast and multifaceted, filled with stories waiting to be discovered and shared.

“Each journey has expanded my horizons, challenged my preconceptions, and enriched my understanding of humanity. “Moreover, travel has reminded me of the fleeting nature of time and the importance of seizing every opportunity to experience the richness and beauty of life,” said Singh. The tranquil southern region of the Drakensberg Mountains in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Ashveer Singh/ Supplied As a teacher, Singh is no stranger to inspiring young minds said that young aspiring travel photographers should embrace curiosity and never stop learning as photography was an ever-evolving art form, and there was always something new to discover.

“Experiment with different techniques, styles, and subjects to find your unique voice and perspective. Be patient and persistent, as mastery takes time and dedication. Remember that it’s not just about capturing images but telling stories and evoking emotions. “Find inspiration in the world around you and let your passion drive you forward,” Singh encouraged. The travel photographer said that over the years he had become more of a traveller than a tourist and that travel was an ongoing part of his life as he was compelled to travel more in life to continue his journey of growth, discovery, and connection with the world and its people.

When asked to choose an international destination, he said it was not an easy task. Patan Durbar Square in Nepal. Picture: Ashveer Singh/ Supplied “It's difficult to choose a specific destination as each one is unique but I really loved Vietnam. “It is characterised by its rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes. I loved its warm and hospitable people who are humble and welcome visitors with open arms and genuine kindness.

“Their hospitality and willingness to connect with strangers leave a lasting impression, making a journey through Vietnam not just a sightseeing adventure, but a heart-warming cultural exchange,” he said. Though Singh has travelled to many places, he remains adamant that when it comes to beauty, there is no place like home. “South Africa as a whole is stunning. However, my favourite location is the southern Drakensberg region in South Africa as it is captivating with its amazing beauty, a landscape of rugged mountains and cascading waterfalls that really inspire me.