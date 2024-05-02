Expert advice for female solo travellers

According to Naomi Bhuda, Inland Regional Sales Manager for ANEW Hotels & Resorts, there is a misconception that solo travellers are single. However, solo travel is just another way to travel for most women.

Bhuda revealed that whether married or single, women jet-setters enjoy freedom and flexibility, getting away from routine and responsibilities, carving out me-time and practising self-care on their journeys. “It is also empowering and liberating – a space within which one can challenge oneself and step out of their comfort zone,” she said. The travel expert said that with people considering solo travel, safety should be a priority for these travellers and they should choose a destination close to home as it would allow them to feel more comfortable exploring on their own without language barriers or cultural differences.

If you’re planning to embark on a solo travel journey, here are some safety measures to follow, according to the travel expert. Never share that you’re travelling alone Bhuda highlighted one of the best ways to meet new people is by travelling solo. However, never divulge that you are indeed travelling alone.

“If asked outright, rather give the impression that you are part of a group,” she said. The travel expert also pointed out that sharing your solo travel all depends on the circumstances. “A fellow traveller on a day tour asking is very different from a taxi driver or random person approaching you. Trust your instincts and respond accordingly,” she said.

Get to know the area The travel expert advised that after check-in, go for a short stroll within the immediate vicinity of your accommodation as you will be able to familiarise yourself with the surroundings as well as the general safety of the area, especially if you are planning to venture out later that night. Choose your accommodation wisely

Bhuda said that one of the most important aspects of your solo travel journey is carefully selecting your accommodation. “Select well-reviewed and reputable hotels with good security measures. Avoid sharing your room number loudly during check-in,” she said. Location matters

The travel expert also added that it was wise to choose properties close to your destination with close proximity to business centres, malls and quick access to reliable transport. “If possible, arrive and check in during daylight hours for a safer environment. Make use of self-check-in hotel services for control over your check-in time,” she said. Local support

Bhuda also recommended that you reach out for support from those closest to you for your trip. “Ask your friends and family, before you head to your destination, or the contact details of someone they know who is local. “Not only can the person give insight into top places to visit or avoid but also serve as a back-up should you need them if a problem arises,” she said.

Stay connected “Keep your phone charged and have emergency contacts easily accessible. Consider carrying a portable charger or a power bank for extended use,” said the travel expert. Reputable transportation

Bhuda also advised solo travellers to rely on reputable transportation services, especially when arriving in the evening so as to avoid unmarked taxis and choose service apps with good reviews. “Inquire about the hotel's shuttle service for ease of travel and reliability,” she said. Keep your valuables secure

When it comes to keeping your valuables safe, the travel expert said use the facilities at your hotel. “Choose hotels with new and reputable safes to store important documents, digital equipment, jewellery, and extra cash. Store one of your shoes in the safe to ensure you don't forget your most prized possessions when checking-out,” she said. More valuable tips